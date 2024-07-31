Developer – C# / React (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

About our client:

Highly innovative organisation which only employs the best. Their focus is on continual learning, constantly adapting and keeping ahead of the market. The focus is on R&D, you will have the opportunity to work on new projects (no boring legacy systems) and to work with some of the best in the industry. This is an agile environment, good communication skills are essential as is the ability to collaborate with other subject matter experts.

What you will be doing:

Foster software quality through collaborative testing and constructive code reviews.

Engage in creative analysis and design, offering support to teammates when required.

Deliver software that adheres to standards and timelines, emphasising both quality and functionality.

Maintain open communication and promptly address any issues that arise.

Promote detailed documentation and ensure adherence to established standards.

Lead with enthusiasm in understanding project complexities and shaping architectural direction.

Share insights and learnings generously within the team, actively contributing to coaching and mentorship initiatives.

What you need:

Hold a 3-year relevant qualification and possess over 5 years of software development experience.

Stay updated on software development methodologies and best practices.

Proficient in tech stacks such as C#, React, and SQL, with exposure to cloud platforms like AWS and Azure.

Familiarity with AI is advantageous.

Capable of working well under pressure and navigating the product life cycle.

Skilled in deciphering complex code and demonstrating a history of effective troubleshooting.

Job ID:

J104474

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

C#

React

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position