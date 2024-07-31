Developer – .Net (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

About our client:

Highly innovative organisation which only employs the best. Their focus is on continual learning, constantly adapting and keeping ahead of the market. The focus is on R&D, you will have the opportunity to work on new projects (no boring legacy systems) and to work with some of the best in the industry. This is an agile environment, good communication skills are essential as is the ability to collaborate with other subject matter experts.

What you will be doing:

Crafting and maintaining high-quality back-end systems that power innovative products.

Lead the design of user-friendly APIs, ensuring smooth integration for partners.

Collaborate with a dynamic team to build scalable Microservices on AWS, shaping the future of the platform.

Dive deep into our client’s domain to create innovative solutions that tackle real-world challenges.

Work closely with diverse teams to seamlessly integrate features and drive product excellence.

Champion testing practices to uphold the reliability and quality of our client’s systems.

Stay ahead of the curve with emerging technologies and share your knowledge with the team.

Guide and inspire junior developers as they grow and contribute to our client’s collective success.

What you need:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field; master’s degree preferred.

Extensive back-end development experience, prioritising scalability and efficiency.

Proficient in designing and implementing versioned public APIs.

Strong grasp of microservice architecture and shared service design.

Skills in .Net Core, Java Spring Boot, or Node.js.

Experience with AWS and related services.

Expertise in database design and optimization using SQL or NoSQL.

Familiarity with message queues, event-driven architectures, and security best practices.

Excellent problem-solving abilities and Agile/DevOps proficiency.

Effective communicator and collaborator in team settings.

Leadership experience or interest is advantageous.

Track record of innovation and delivering high-quality solutions.

Desired Skills:

.Net Development

Java Spring Boot

Node.js

