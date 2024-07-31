DevOps Server Engineer (AWS) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A strong technical DevOps Server Engineer is sought by a reputable Investment Firm – an ideal opportunity for someone wanting to expose themselves to Cloud platforms Microsoft Azure & AWS. The ideal candidate should be adept at a programming language as cloud adoption necessitated the adoption of Infrastructure as Code across Infrastructure teams. They need someone who is highly autonomous, detail oriented, possess strong written and verbal communication skills and experience in supporting large scale, enterprise class networks. You must have a Degree and/or Certification in Information Systems, a Microsoft Windows Server Certification & be AWS Certified. You must have 8+ years work experience with Windows operating systems and 2+ years with Cloud platforms. Please note this is an Employment Equity position.

DUTIES:

Management and maintenance of infrastructure in Cloud platforms.

Management and maintenance of Microsoft operating systems.

Configuration and housekeeping of monitoring solutions.

Remediation of security vulnerabilities and scheduled updates.

Documentation of Failovers and Procedures.

Vendor Management.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree and/or Certification in Information Systems.

Microsoft Windows Server Certification.

AWS Certification.

Experience/Skills –

8+ Years working experience with Windows operating systems.

2+ Years with Cloud platforms.

Expert with Microsoft stack.

Intermediate with AWS stack.

Familiar with Hypervisor environments.

Adept at programming language/s.

Communicate effectively.

