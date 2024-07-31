Engineering solutions dominate Eskom Expo regional event

A sound-following robot; a renewable energy model; a lunch box microwave; and an automated patient paralysis healthcare system were among the innovative research projects showcased at the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists Gauteng South Regional Science Fair.

A total of 252 budding young scientists from the region presented 179 research projects at the event, which took place at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto Campus on 27 July 2024. The projects on display were evaluated by 101 judges, which included educators, specialists, academics, and dedicated Eskom Expo supporters.

Eskom Expo’s Gauteng provincial coordinator, Raven Motsewabangwe, comments: “The fair was a resounding success with learners from 32 schools in the region making it to the regional finals. The region was dominated by young engineers who displayed over 80 engineering solutions to challenges that they had identified in their communities.

“For the first time in many years, school awards were presented to schools that played a big role in developing young scientists. School awards included Best Feeder School, and trophies for schools that produced the most Gold medal awards in the Junior and Senior categories.

“The Expo for Young Scientists would like to express gratitude to the hosting institution, University of Johannesburg Soweto Campus, through the Soweto Science Centre and all the institutions that hosted all our district-level events. These were Curro Academy Protea Glen, Laerskool Suikerbos, Carleton Jones High School and Arcelor Mittal Science Centre. We are now looking forward to announcing our regional representatives at the International Science Fair in the coming weeks, and we cannot wait for our 2025 edition,” Motsewabangwe adds.

The top young scientists were honoured with the prestigious Eskom Special Awards at the region’s awards ceremony. The award recipients, who received Bluetooth wireless speakers with wireless chargers sponsored by Eskom, included:

* Best female: Rahma Diallo and Hasnaa Kassa, Grade 8 at Nizamiye School Mayfair.

* Best innovation: Nicholas Zhang, Grade 11 at UJ Metropolitan Academy.

* Best energy project: Lemarium Kassa and Raghad Irhuma, Grade 7 at Nizamiye School Mayfair.

* Best development project: Lerato Maripa and Joyce Ramaele, Grade 9 at Meyerton High School.

Other special prizes included:

* Primary school awarded the most Gold medals: Laerskool Suikerbos.

* High school/Combined school awarded the most Gold medals: Nizamiye School Mayfair.

* Gauteng South Best Feeder School: Nizamiye School Mayfair.

* Top Junior Scientists: Lemarium Kassa and Raghad Irhuma from Nizamiye School Mayfair.

* Top Senior Scientists: Rahma Diallo and Hasnaa Fadel from Nizamiye School Mayfair.

A total of 25 highly coveted Gold medals were awarded at the awards ceremony, along with 28 Silver medals and 41 Bronze medals.

Mologadi Motshele, CEO (acting) of the Eskom Development Foundation, says: “We at the Eskom Development Foundation are ecstatic to see that learners are actively taking action to address the Sustainable Development Goals set out by the United Nations (UN), which was a blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for us all.

“Regional science fairs not only provide a platform for young scientists to display their scientific ability, but also serve as a powerful source of inspiration for their peers. By witnessing the remarkable achievements of their fellow learners, more learners are motivated to pursue studies and careers in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation (STEMI) fields, which will be beneficial to South Africa.”

Eskom Expo executive director Parthy Chetty says: “STEM education empowers individuals to think critically, solve problems creatively, and adapt to a changing landscape of technology. It prepares our youth to become leaders in industries shaping the future, from artificial intelligence to renewable energy.

“Eskom Expo regional science fairs are crucial in advancing STEM education by showcasing grassroots innovations, scientific research and innovative solutions. These events inspire curiosity from the learners and spark an interest in STEM careers, which are in big demand in our country, as part of the National Development Plan 2030.

“As we embrace the opportunities of the digital age, investing in STEM education and supporting expos is not just a strategic choice but a moral imperative. It ensures that our nation remains at the forefront of innovation, competitiveness, and global leadership.”

For dates and venues of upcoming regional science fairs, visit www.exposcience.co.za