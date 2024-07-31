Full-Stack Developer – Gauteng Roodepoort

We are seeking a talented Senior Full-Stack Developer with expertise in C# .NET, BI Development, and CRM Dynamics 365 to join our dynamic team. As a Senior Full-Stack Developer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining software applications across the full stack. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality solutions that meet business requirements and enhance user experience.

What you’ll do:

Design, develop, and maintain software applications using C# .NET framework.

Implement scalable and robust solutions across the full stack, including front-end, back-end, and database layers.

Utilize BI Development tools and techniques to analyze data and create meaningful insights.

Customize and extend functionality in CRM Dynamics 365 based on business needs.

Collaborate with product management, design, and other stakeholders to define requirements and deliver features.

Troubleshoot and debug complex issues, ensuring optimal performance and reliability.

Mentor junior developers and contribute to a culture of technical excellence within the team.

Stay updated with emerging technologies and industry trends, recommending improvements to existing processes and technologies.

Your expertise:

Proven experience as a Full-Stack Developer with strong proficiency in C# .NET development.

Experience working in Agile/Scrum development methodologies.

Familiarity with cloud platforms such as Azure or AWS.

Hands-on experience with BI Development tools such as Power BI, Tableau, or similar.

Solid understanding of CRM Dynamics 365 development and customization.

Proficiency in front-end technologies such as JavaScript, HTML5, CSS3, and frameworks like Angular or React.

Experience with relational databases (SQL Server, MySQL, etc.) and NoSQL databases (MongoDB, Redis, etc.).

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a keen attention to detail.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively in a team environment.

Proven ability to work independently, prioritize tasks, and manage time efficiently.

Qualifications required:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field; or equivalent practical experience.

Preferred qualifications: Master’s degree in Computer Science or related field. Certifications in C# .NET development, BI Development, or CRM Dynamics 365.



Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Location: Roodepoort, Johannesburg

Work Model: Onsite (Monday to Friday)

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position