HPE Non-Stop Support Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Completed Trainings:
- HPE Technical and Software Training (2013 to Present)
- HPE Accredited Platform Specialist Networking
- Cisco Routing and switching
Activities:
- Project Planning and Implementation, Escalations and Product Support for HPE Products
- Design customer connectivity and network redundcy.
- Looking after the HPE NonStop hardware and software.
- Make sure that there is high system availability.
- Develop/create scripts for DR invoke, startup and shutdown.
-
Project Planning and Implementation, Escalations and Product Support for HPE Products
-
HPE Storage HPE 3par, StoreServ & Primera
- HPE StoreVirtual
- HPE NonStop Servers
- HPE Store-Easy
- HPE Enterprise Virtual Arrays
- HPE Disk Enclosures
- HPE MSA Storage
- HPE Industry Standard Servers (HPE ProLiant Servers and Blade-systems)
- HPE Virtual Connect / HPE Networks
- Microsoft Products Install and Configure
- VMware vSphere Install and Configure
- HPE OneView and HPE IRS
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Client is based in the financial services sector.