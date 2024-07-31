HPE Non-Stop Support Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jul 31, 2024

Completed Trainings:

  • HPE Technical and Software Training (2013 to Present)
  • HPE Accredited Platform Specialist Networking
  • Cisco Routing and switching
    Activities:
  • Project Planning and Implementation, Escalations and Product Support for HPE Products
  • Design customer connectivity and network redundcy.
  • Looking after the HPE NonStop hardware and software.
  • Make sure that there is high system availability.
  • Develop/create scripts for DR invoke, startup and shutdown.

  • Project Planning and Implementation, Escalations and Product Support for HPE Products

  • HPE Storage HPE 3par, StoreServ & Primera

  • HPE StoreVirtual
  • HPE NonStop Servers
  • HPE Store-Easy
  • HPE Enterprise Virtual Arrays
  • HPE Disk Enclosures
  • HPE MSA Storage
  • HPE Industry Standard Servers (HPE ProLiant Servers and Blade-systems)
  • HPE Virtual Connect / HPE Networks
  • Microsoft Products Install and Configure
  • VMware vSphere Install and Configure
  • HPE OneView and HPE IRS

Desired Skills:

  • HPE Technical and Software Training
  • HPE Accredited Platform Specialist Networking
  • Cisco Routing and switching
  • HPE Storage HPE 3par
  • StoreServ & Primera
  • HPE StoreVirtual
  • HPE NonStop Servers
  • HPE Store-Easy
  • HPE Enterprise Virtual Arrays
  • HPE Disk Enclosures
  • HPE MSA Storage
  • HPE Industry Standard Servers (HPE ProLiant Servers and Blade-systems)
  • HPE Virtual Connect / HPE Networks
  • Microsoft Products Install and Configure
  • VMware vSphere Install and Configure
  • HPE OneView and HPE IRS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Client is based in the financial services sector.

Learn more/Apply for this position