HPE Non-Stop Support Engineer

Completed Trainings:

HPE Technical and Software Training (2013 to Present)

HPE Accredited Platform Specialist Networking

Cisco Routing and switching

Activities:

Activities: Project Planning and Implementation, Escalations and Product Support for HPE Products

Design customer connectivity and network redundcy.

Looking after the HPE NonStop hardware and software.

Make sure that there is high system availability.

Develop/create scripts for DR invoke, startup and shutdown.

HPE Storage HPE 3par, StoreServ & Primera

HPE StoreVirtual

HPE NonStop Servers

HPE Store-Easy

HPE Enterprise Virtual Arrays

HPE Disk Enclosures

HPE MSA Storage

HPE Industry Standard Servers (HPE ProLiant Servers and Blade-systems)

HPE Virtual Connect / HPE Networks

Microsoft Products Install and Configure

VMware vSphere Install and Configure

HPE OneView and HPE IRS

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Client is based in the financial services sector.

