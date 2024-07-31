IT Support Technician (CPT Hybrid)

ENVIRONMENT:

PLAY a crucial role in ensuring the seamless operation of computer systems and IT infrastructure as the next IT Support Technician sought by a dynamic Financial Services Provider. You will provide technical assistance and support to internal users, ranging from troubleshooting desktop hardware and software issues to assisting with network problems and connectivity. The ideal candidate will require Grade 12/Matric, an IT or equivalent tertiary qualification, a Microsoft Certification with at least 1 year working experience in similar role. You will need to be proficient with Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, TCP/IP, RDS, Office 365, RDS and D365, VMware, Hyper-V & Windows 10, Windows Server 2008R2 – 2019.

DUTIES:

Technical Support –

Provide first-level contact and convey resolutions to customer issues.

Properly escalate unresolved queries to the next level of support.

Track, route, and redirect problems to correct resources.

Update customer data and produce activity reports.

Installation and Configuration –

Install, configure, and maintain desktop hardware, software, and peripherals.

Install and configure operating systems and applications.

Maintenance and Monitoring –

Perform daily system monitoring, verifying the integrity and availability of all hardware, server resources, systems, and key processes.

Review system and application logs and verify completion of scheduled jobs, such as backups.

User Assistance –

Provide technical assistance and support for incoming queries and issues related to computer systems, software, and hardware.

Respond to inquiries from staff and provide technical assistance and support.

Documentation and Reporting –

Document internal procedures.

Assist with creating and maintaining technical documentation and manuals.

Problem Solving –

Resolve technical problems with Local Area Networks (LAN), Wide Area Networks (WAN), and other systems.

Diagnose and resolve technical hardware and software issues.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Grade 12 / Matric.

Tertiary qualification in Information Technology or equivalent.

Microsoft Certification.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 1-years of working experience in similar role (more would be preferable).

A good working knowledge of Microsoft’s core products, Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, TCP/IP, RDS.

Microsoft’s application product suite, Office 365, RDS and D365.

Operating systems, Windows 10, Windows Server 2008R2 – 2019.

Virtualization environments, VMware and Hyper-V.

Experience with Operating systems, Hardware and software configurations.

Responding to ticket-based support system.

Ability to lift and transport moderately heavy objects, such as computers and peripherals.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills (Must be able to read, write and speak fluently in English in a fairly Advanced Level).

Able to work flexible hours.

Must have reliable transport.

This role is a dedicated in office role with some levels of flexibility to work from home if there is adequate internet connectivity. Internet must be broadband fiber connection and minimum 20 Mbps.

Advantageous –

Certifications such as CompTIA A+, Microsoft Certified IT Professional (MCITP), or similar.

SharePoint and SharePoint Online.

ATTRIBUTES:

The ability to think logically.

Must be able to work in a highly pressurized environment.

Excellent attention to detail.

Patient and understanding.

Excellent interpersonal skills, both in person, on the telephone, with very high professionalism.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Excellent planning and problem-solving ability.

Excellent time management skills.

COMMENTS:

