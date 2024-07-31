IT/Systems Project Manager – Eastern Cape East London

The Project Manager will be responsible for managing the implementation and maintenance of various systems and technologies within our organization. This role will require a strong understanding of project management principles, as well as technical expertise in systems and technology.

REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s degree in Project Management

Principles of Project Management Certificate

Minimum of 5 years of experience in project management, preferably in a systems or technology-related role

Finance /Procurement experience preferred

DUTIES:

Lead the implementation and maintenance of various systems and technologies within the organization

Develop project plans, timelines, and budgets for system implementation and upgrades

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure successful integration of systems into existing processes and workflows

Monitor and track project progress, identifying and addressing any issues or roadblocks

Develop and maintain system documentation, including user manuals and training materials

Provide technical support and troubleshooting for systems and technologies

Keep up to date with industry trends and advancements in systems and technology, making recommendations for improvements within the organization

Manage vendor relationships and contracts related to systems and technology

Desired Skills:

systems management

IT project management

systems project manager

