IT/Systems Project Manager – Eastern Cape East London

Jul 31, 2024

The Project Manager will be responsible for managing the implementation and maintenance of various systems and technologies within our organization. This role will require a strong understanding of project management principles, as well as technical expertise in systems and technology.
REQUIREMENTS

  • Bachelor’s degree in Project Management
  • Principles of Project Management Certificate
  • Minimum of 5 years of experience in project management, preferably in a systems or technology-related role
  • Finance /Procurement experience preferred

DUTIES:

  • Lead the implementation and maintenance of various systems and technologies within the organization
  • Develop project plans, timelines, and budgets for system implementation and upgrades
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure successful integration of systems into existing processes and workflows
  • Monitor and track project progress, identifying and addressing any issues or roadblocks
  • Develop and maintain system documentation, including user manuals and training materials
  • Provide technical support and troubleshooting for systems and technologies
  • Keep up to date with industry trends and advancements in systems and technology, making recommendations for improvements within the organization
  • Manage vendor relationships and contracts related to systems and technology

Desired Skills:

  • systems management
  • IT project management
  • systems project manager

