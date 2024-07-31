IT/Systems Project Manager

Jul 31, 2024

The Project Manager will be responsible for managing the implementation and maintenance of various systems and technologies within our organization. This role will require a strong understanding of project management principles, as well as technical expertise in systems and technology.
REQUIREMENTS

  • Bachelor’s degree in Project Management
  • Principles of Project Management Certificate
  • Minimum of 5 years of experience in project management, preferably in a systems or technology-related role
  • Finance /Procurement experience preferred

DUTIES:

  • Lead the implementation and maintenance of various systems and technologies within the organization
  • Develop project plans, timelines, and budgets for system implementation and upgrades
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure successful integration of systems into existing processes and workflows
  • Monitor and track project progress, identifying and addressing any issues or roadblocks
  • Develop and maintain system documentation, including user manuals and training materials
  • Provide technical support and troubleshooting for systems and technologies
  • Keep up to date with industry trends and advancements in systems and technology, making recommendations for improvements within the organization
  • Manage vendor relationships and contracts related to systems and technology

Desired Skills:

  • systems management
  • IT project management
  • systems project manager

Learn more/Apply for this position