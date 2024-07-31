IT/Systems Project Manager

The Project Manager will be responsible for managing the implementation and maintenance of various systems and technologies within our organization. This role will require a strong understanding of project management principles, as well as technical expertise in systems and technology.
REQUIREMENTS
- Bachelor’s degree in Project Management
- Principles of Project Management Certificate
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in project management, preferably in a systems or technology-related role
- Finance /Procurement experience preferred
DUTIES:
- Lead the implementation and maintenance of various systems and technologies within the organization
- Develop project plans, timelines, and budgets for system implementation and upgrades
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure successful integration of systems into existing processes and workflows
- Monitor and track project progress, identifying and addressing any issues or roadblocks
- Develop and maintain system documentation, including user manuals and training materials
- Provide technical support and troubleshooting for systems and technologies
- Keep up to date with industry trends and advancements in systems and technology, making recommendations for improvements within the organization
- Manage vendor relationships and contracts related to systems and technology
Desired Skills:
- systems management
- IT project management
- systems project manager