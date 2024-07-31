Lead Java Developer with Camunda BPM at Reverside – Gauteng Gauteng

<br/><br/>Reverside is a dynamic and forward-thinking organization, committed to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to our clients.<br/><br/>We are seeking a skilled Java Lead Developer with expertise in Camunda BPM to join our dynamic team. As a Lead Developer, you will be responsible for leading a team of developers in designing, developing, and implementing complex Camunda BPM workflows and Java-based applications. You will collaborate closely with stakeholders to gather requirements, architect solutions, and ensure the delivery of high-quality software solutions.<br/><br/>The ideal candidate will have a strong background in BPM, workflow automation, and software development, with proven leadership skills and the ability to drive a team towards successful project delivery.<br/><br/><strong>Requirements:</strong><br/><br/><li>Proven experience as a Lead Developer or similar role, with a strong focus on Camunda BPM</li><li>Lead a team of developers in designing and implementing Camunda BPM workflows and Java applications</li><li>Gather and analyze business requirements to architect efficient and scalable solutions</li><li>Develop custom Java code and integrate third-party components as needed</li><li>Ensure adherence to coding standards, best practices, and project timelines</li><li>Collaborate with cross-functional teams including Product Management, Quality Assurance, and Operations</li><li>Mentor junior developers and provide technical leadership and guidance</li><li>Participate in code reviews and contribute to continuous improvement initiatives</li><li>Troubleshoot production issues and provide timely resolutions.</li><strong>Requirements:</strong><br/><br/><li>Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field. Master's degree preferred</li><li>Proven experience (X years) as a Java Developer, with significant exposure to Camunda BPM</li><li>Hands-on experience in designing and developing Camunda BPM workflows and Java-based applications</li><li>Strong understanding of BPMN 2.0 and workflow automation principles</li><li>Proficiency in Java, Spring framework, Hibernate, and RESTful APIs</li><li>Experience with database technologies such as SQL, NoSQL, etc</li><li>Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills</li><li>Ability to lead a team, prioritize tasks, and manage time effectively</li><li>Strong communication skills and ability to collaborate effectively with stakeholders.</li><strong>Preferred Skills:</strong><br/><br/><li>Camunda BPM certification</li><li>Experience with Agile development methodologies</li><li>Knowledge of cloud technologies (AWS, Azure, etc.)</li><li>Familiarity with DevOps practices and CI/CD pipelines</li><li>Prior experience in a client-facing role.</li> <br/><br/>

Desired Skills:

Camunda BPM

BPMN 2.0

DMN

CMMN standards

REST and SOAP APIs

microservices architectur

containerization

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

