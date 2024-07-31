MS SQL Database & Windows Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg

Is this you?

Do you excel in managing Active Directory, upgrading servers, and securing data? With top-notch problem-solving skills and a proactive approach, you’re great at performance tuning, backup strategies, and ensuring high availability. Your expertise in SQL, Windows servers, and database management, combined with strong communication, makes you an ideal candidate.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You’ll manage Active Directory, install and upgrade servers and databases, and optimise performance. Implementing backup strategies, ensuring data security, troubleshooting issues, and managing high availability solutions will be key tasks. Collaborate on database design, apply updates, and design dashboards.

Where you’ll be doing it

Join a leading educational institution renowned for innovation and excellence. This vibrant organisation values academic and operational efficiency, offering a dynamic environment for your professional growth.

What you’ll need

A Bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field, plus 5+ years of SQL DBA and Windows Server experience. Expertise in SQL, database management, Active Directory, and security practices is crucial. Proficiency in PowerShell, high availability solutions, and relevant certifications will give you an edge.

What you’ll get

A competitive rate and a 5-month contract with a prestigious institution. You’ll work on impactful projects within a supportive and innovative team, enhancing the organisation’s digital capabilities.

Desired Skills:

SQL DBA

Windows Server

SQL

Database Management

Active Directory

PowerShell

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

