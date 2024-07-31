.Net Full Stack Developer

Jul 31, 2024

We’re looking for a Full Stack .Net Developer to join our team. As part of our dynamic and growing organization, you’ll have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and collaborate with a talented team of developers. The successful person will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining both front-end and back-end components of our web applications. If you have a strong background in .NET development, proficiency in front-end technologies, and a passion for creating robust and scalable solutions, we encourage you to apply.

What you’ll do:

  • Develop utilizing various technologies e.g., C#, Angular, SQL, etc.

  • Deliver functional and defect-free components within the time frame agreed upon and comply with the technical architecture and standards.

  • Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.

  • Communicate effectively about project plans, issues, and timelines.

  • Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.

  • Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).

  • Research, development, and apply new technologies.

  • Building of custom web services as well as their consumption.

  • Maintenance of existing systems.

  • Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.

  • Peer Code Review.

Your Expertise:

  • 5+ years of Software Development experience using:

    • Angular v14 +

    • C#, .Net Core, MVC WebAPI.

    • LINQ, Entity Framework (or other ORM).

    • CSS, HTML, JavaScript.

    • SQL Server or Relational Database experience.

    • Git-based Source Control.

  • Agile Software development (Scrum) and Test-Driven Development (TDD) experience.

  • Unit Testing.

Qualifications Required:

  • Relevant IT Qualification

  • BIS Degree (or similar)

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Initial contract position

  • Relevant IT Qualifications (BIS Degree or similar)

  • Location: Ideally Johannesburg but we can also consider someone in Cape Town

  • Level/ years of experience: High Intermediate – Senior (5+ years)

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position