.Net Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We’re looking for a Full Stack .Net Developer to join our team. As part of our dynamic and growing organization, you’ll have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and collaborate with a talented team of developers. The successful person will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining both front-end and back-end components of our web applications. If you have a strong background in .NET development, proficiency in front-end technologies, and a passion for creating robust and scalable solutions, we encourage you to apply.

What you’ll do:

Develop utilizing various technologies e.g., C#, Angular, SQL, etc.

Deliver functional and defect-free components within the time frame agreed upon and comply with the technical architecture and standards.

Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.

Communicate effectively about project plans, issues, and timelines.

Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.

Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).

Research, development, and apply new technologies.

Building of custom web services as well as their consumption.

Maintenance of existing systems.

Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.

Peer Code Review.

Your Expertise:

5+ years of Software Development experience using: Angular v14 + C#, .Net Core, MVC WebAPI. LINQ, Entity Framework (or other ORM). CSS, HTML, JavaScript. SQL Server or Relational Database experience. Git-based Source Control.

Agile Software development (Scrum) and Test-Driven Development (TDD) experience.

Unit Testing.

Qualifications Required:

Relevant IT Qualification

BIS Degree (or similar)

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Initial contract position

Relevant IT Qualifications (BIS Degree or similar)

Location: Ideally Johannesburg but we can also consider someone in Cape Town

Level/ years of experience: High Intermediate – Senior (5+ years)

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

