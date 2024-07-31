New cohort named for Google Startups Accelerator

Google has announced the 8th cohort of its Google for Startups Accelerator Africa program, featuring 10 startups from Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda and South Africa that were selected from nearly 1 000 applications.

Since its inception in 2018, the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa program has supported 106 startups from 17 African countries. These startups have collectively raised over $263-million and created more than 2 800 direct jobs.

This year’s cohort places a strong emphasis on artificial intelligence, highlighting the growing importance of advanced technologies in addressing Africa’s most pressing challenges.

Folarin Aiyegbusi, head of startups programs for Google in Africa, says: “We are thrilled to welcome the 8th cohort of the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa program. These startups represent the future of African innovation, harnessing the power of technology to solve real-world problems and uplift their communities. We are committed to supporting these founders by providing them with the resources and mentorship they need to succeed and scale their solutions.”

The new Startups Accelerator Africa participants are:

* Fixxr (South Africa): Putting car owners and businesses in the driver’s seat with transparent and convenient on-location vehicle maintenance and repair services.

* CDIAL AI (Nigeria): Transforming multilingual communication across Africa with the power of artificial and collective intelligence.

* Earthbond (Nigeria): Lighting up homes and businesses across Africa with affordable, reliable energy solutions, bolstered by carbon accounting and development finance.

* Lifesten Health (Rwanda): Innovating health and wellness through cutting-edge screening and incentive-based programs focused on physical, mental, and nutritional health.

* MyAIFactchecker (Nigeria): Equipping users with an AI-powered tool to combat misinformation and promote informed decision-making through fact-checking.

* Nakili (Kenya): Bringing salons, barbershops, and spas into the digital age with a mobile-based app for streamlined management and enhanced customer experiences.

* NextCounsel (Nigeria): Supercharging lawyer productivity with an AI-powered tool for contract management, solicitor engagement, compliance, and more.

* Nobuk Africa (Kenya): Simplifying financial management for groups and collectives across Africa with a seamless platform for collecting funds, reconciling payments, and generating reports.

* Rana Energy (Nigeria): Providing clean, reliable energy solutions to SMEs and communities through a data-driven ecosystem.

* Triply (Kenya): Building Africa’s travel operating system, connecting travellers with seamless booking experiences and travel businesses with powerful management tools.

From 29 July to 20 September 2024, these 10 startups will participate in a structured program designed to support their growth.

They will receive direct access to the expertise of Google mentors and seasoned entrepreneurs who have navigated the startup path. They will engage in technical workshops to refine their products, hone their business strategies, and strengthen their leadership skills.

The program will also prepare them to secure follow-on funding from Google’s global network of investors.