Parktown Boys claims JSE Investment Challenge top spot

A team of four pupils from Parktown Boys’ High School has claimed the top spot in the Equity Portfolio category for the June edition of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Investment Challenge.

The team, ‘Trading Titans’, consisting of pupils Aarhush Siddapur, Joshua Chuza, Kai Lamond, and Letho Mazibuko, achieved an impressive 7,8% growth in their equity portfolio by focussing their trades on stocks with high price-to-earnings ratios.

“Stocks that are expected to experience high growth rates often have high price-to-earnings ratios and we thought it was the simplest way for our stocks to grow. We all had slightly different ideas of what our portfolio should look like, but we overcame this by allowing each person to pick a certain number of stocks, so we all had a say,” says the team.

“The challenge taught us how to work together as a team and has made it easier for us to learn more about investing. The challenge was super helpful because it models the real stock exchange so well.”

This month, the challenge saw impressive performances from several repeat winners across various categories, showcasing the consistent excellence and dedication of its participants.

Among these outstanding achievers, the ‘WallStreet Wizards’ from Kingfisher Private School in Limpopo and ‘Lady Luck’ from the University of Cape Town both clinched their second monthly victories this year. The ‘UP Capital’ team from the University of Pretoria celebrated back-to-back wins, while for the first time this year, Acudeo College Crystal Park, known for its historical success in the challenge, had a team win a monthly competition.

Aimed at highlighting the importance of investing and increasing financial literacy among South African school learners and tertiary students, the JSE Investment Challenge – now in its 51st year – provides high school and higher education participants with an opportunity to invest a virtual amount of R1 million on the stock market in actual JSE listed shares over a six-month period. Their performance is tracked and measured against other competitors, with top-performers eligible for outstanding prizes after the floor closes in September.

“The JSE Investment Challenge offers an opportunity to put our understanding and interest in the financial markets to a test and showcase our skills. Our strategy was to take advantage of opportunities related to Artificial Intelligence and the current economic conditions,” says the UP Capital team, who won in the ETF/ETN Portfolio University category in June.

“We knew that the markets would price in potential interest rate cuts expected this year, which allowed us to form a strategy based on what would benefit the most from interest rate cuts. We also bought other assets to hedge our positions in case the market got overbought due to the high expectations for big tech earnings.”

The UP Capital team comprises students from a wide array of academic disciplines, including Investment Management, Agricultural Economics, Mechanical Engineering, and Construction Management. This diversity shows that anyone, regardless of their field of study, can achieve success in the challenge with the right strategy and determination.

“The JSE Investment Challenge provides a dynamic platform for our youth to develop authentic trading skills. The recurring successes of repeat winners this month underscores their dedication to mastering the markets. We are thrilled by the persistence and skill demonstrated by these participants and look forward to seeing how their continued involvement shapes their financial acumen in the future,” says Ralph Speirs, senior CSI officer at the JSE.

Overall category winners for June are:

* Income Portfolio: Kingfisher Private School, Limpopo

* Equity Portfolio: Parktown Boys’ High School, Gauteng

* Spectacular Portfolio: Herzlia High School, Western Cape

* ETF/ETN Portfolio: ACUDEO College Crystal Park, Gauteng

* Spectacular Portfolio University: University of Cape Town, Western Cape

* ETF/ETN Portfolio University: University of Pretoria, Gauteng