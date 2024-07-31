Project Manager

We are looking to hire a Project Manager who will be responsible for planning, executing, and closing projects, ensuring they are completed on time, within budget, and to the required quality standards.

What you’ll do:

Planning, compiling and managing project schedules

Preparing, controlling and managing project budgets, forecasts and expenditure

Procurement management for relevant projects, inter alia approval of project orders and ensuring delivery is in accordance with requirements of the relevant project, especially technical and time requirements.

Managing the project within the scope of the applicable contract and application of best practice methods

Quality assurance and control with particular emphasis on conformance to customer expectations

Managing and guiding the project team, both internal resources and sub-contractors

Risk management, including technical, contractual, financial, Health Safety and schedule risks

Effective change management

Efficient communication to all project stakeholders, in particular the customer

Your expertise:

Function related experience: 5 years project management experience

Exposure to multi-disciplinary projects

Experience in managing contracts based on NEC, GCC, FIDIC standard terms and conditions.

Continuous training on relevant project management courses and material

Qualifications:

Matric Certificate

Project Management Degree/Diploma or the equivalent

Recognised training required by the Occupational Health and Safety Act and Regulations, Act 85 of 1993, including inter alia

Responsibilities of employers and employees, HIRA

Qualifications preferred: Engineering Degree or Diploma NEC/FIDIC/GCC Contracts training courses Incident Investigation qualification



Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Lynwood, Pretoria – Office Based

Travel: Travel to clients

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.? Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position