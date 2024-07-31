Project Manager at Southern Wind Shipyard

Reporting to the Projects and Planning Manager, the successful candidate will be responsible for project management of an allocated yacht ensuring production to required standard, deadline and quality. Duties will include pre contract planning and quote generation, co-ordinating with the internal professional team to activate projects and ensure smooth project execution and leading and motivating project teams to achieve project goals. The Project Manager is responsible for communicating effectively with all stakeholders including the client, their representatives, company management and team members. The Project Manager works closely with the client to ensure their vision for the project is fulfilled on time and within budget. They will also be responsible for project health and safety regulations and specifications compliance. The Project Manager monitors and controls project budget and schedule progress and is responsible for identifying and anticipating variances and initiating corrective actions when required. This post has an administrative component including recording minutes and generating the required reports.

Desired Skills:

Good communication skills.

strong leadership and problem solving skills

strong administrative skills

team player

Can-do Attitude

Bachelors Degree in related field either engineering or project management or naval architecture

5 to 10 years proven experience in project management preferably in sailing yacht manufacturing or similar

Proficiency with project management software and tools

experince in senior role on board a yacht such as captain or engineer would be an advantage

Passion for sailing an advantage

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Southern Wind Shipyard builds luxury sailing yachts for the global market. The yachts are of contemporary Italian design and built with South African craftsmanship. Each yacht is unique, offering a high level of customization and the option of adapting design elements according to Clients’ personal preferences. The company has been in existence for more than 28 years with a Marketing division based in Italy and manufacturing facility based in Athlone Industria. For more information please visit [URL Removed]

