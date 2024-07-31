Project Manager – Eastern Cape East London

Our client is seeking a Project Manager to join their team, based in East London.

Successful candidate will be responsible for managing the implementation and maintenance of various systems and technologies within organization. This role will require a strong understanding of project management principles, as well as technical expertise in systems and technology.

Minimum Requirements:-

Bachelor’s Degree in Project Management

Principles of Project Management Certificate

Minimum of 5 years of experience in project management, preferably in a systems or technology-related role

Finance / Procurement experience preferred

Strong understanding of project management principles and methodologies

Technical expertise in systems and technology, including experience with system implementation and maintenance

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work effectively with cross-functional teams

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills

Proven ability to manage multiple projects and priorities in a fast-paced environment

Experience managing vendor relationships and contracts is preferred

Desired Skills:

Analytical Ability

Communication

Finance

Maintenance

Managing Relationships with Vendors

Procurement

Project Management

