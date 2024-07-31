Project Manager – Eastern Cape East London

Our client is seeking a Project Manager to join their team, based in East London.
Successful candidate will be responsible for managing the implementation and maintenance of various systems and technologies within organization. This role will require a strong understanding of project management principles, as well as technical expertise in systems and technology.
Minimum Requirements:-
- Bachelor’s Degree in Project Management
- Principles of Project Management Certificate
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in project management, preferably in a systems or technology-related role
- Finance / Procurement experience preferred
- Strong understanding of project management principles and methodologies
- Technical expertise in systems and technology, including experience with system implementation and maintenance
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work effectively with cross-functional teams
- Strong problem-solving and analytical skills
- Proven ability to manage multiple projects and priorities in a fast-paced environment
- Experience managing vendor relationships and contracts is preferred
Email your CV + supporting documentation to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Analytical Ability
- Communication
- Finance
- Maintenance
- Managing Relationships with Vendors
- Procurement
- Project Management