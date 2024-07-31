The Scrum Master is co-located with a squad and together with the Product Owner, facilitates the processes which ensure value delivery. A Scrum Master is a servant leader and coach for squads. You will help educate squad members in the required tools and frameworks, ensuring that the agreed agile process is being followed. You will also remove impediments and foster an environment of high-performance, continuous flow and relentless improvement.
What will make you successful in this role?
- Guides the Product Owners (POs) in discovery by practicing relevant agile techniques (e.g. journey maps) and facilitates in carving out MBI/MVP for larger epics.
- Supports PI Planning by facilitating timeous team breakouts and helps them identify their respective backlogs and dependencies.
- Guides the PO in elaboration to capture the key requirement details within the company ecosystem.
- Facilitates and ensures that the squads conduct the backlog refinement cadence to slice the feature to user stories at least once within an iteration.
- Creates and manages iterations within the company ecosystem in alignment with the iteration schedule published by release management.
- Ensures daily stand ups are practiced so that the team has: Alignment on the value to be delivered on a given day
- A quick view on what value was delivered the day before
- Facilitates and ensures that the team conduct iteration planning cadences to plan for iterations.
- The opportunity to highlight any impediments that need to be removed to meet the iteration goal
- Manages and ensures that the iteration board are kept updated to reflect the current status.
- Encourages the team to achieve a healthy burn down of user stories or features within an iteration.
- Represents the respective squads in squad sync and ensures that the teams are aligned, aware and adjusts for any technical dependencies.
- Works closely with End-to-End team, Ways Of Working Support Services team and other support structures to ensure smooth functioning of the squads.
- Facilitates in show and tell (iteration demos and integrated system demos) and ensures the squads are able to effectively present their deliverables.
- Facilitate and ensure that the squads conduct retrospectives every iteration ensuring inspect and adapt principles.
Qualification:
- Relevant IT Qualification (IT Degree or Diploma) will be advantageous
- Scrum Master certification will be advantageous
Experience:
- Minimum of 2 years working experience in a fully Agile and DevOps environment
- Utilisation of dashboards, KPI/metrics and burn down charts
Knowledge:
- Engineering practices
- Jira and Confluence
- Behavior Driven Development methodology
- CI/CD pipeline and the master run executions
- The release process
- Scrum principles
- Product development process knowledge
- Agile methodology
- Sprint methodology and project management
- Reporting and Administration
Personal Attributes:
- Action orientated – Contributing through others
- Plans and aligns – Contributing through others
- Optimises work processes – Contributing through others
- Decision quality – Contributing through others
- Balances stakeholders – Contributing independently
- Builds effective teams – Contributing independently
- Collaborates – Contributing independently
Core Competencies:
- Being resilient – Contributing through others
- Collaborates – Contributing through others
- Cultivates innovation – Contributing through others
- Customer focus – Contributing through others
- Drives results – Contributing through others
Desired Skills:
- Scrum Master
- Agile
- DevOps