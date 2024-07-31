Scrum Master – Western Cape Oakdale

The Scrum Master is co-located with a squad and together with the Product Owner, facilitates the processes which ensure value delivery. A Scrum Master is a servant leader and coach for squads. You will help educate squad members in the required tools and frameworks, ensuring that the agreed agile process is being followed. You will also remove impediments and foster an environment of high-performance, continuous flow and relentless improvement.

What will make you successful in this role?

Guides the Product Owners (POs) in discovery by practicing relevant agile techniques (e.g. journey maps) and facilitates in carving out MBI/MVP for larger epics.

Supports PI Planning by facilitating timeous team breakouts and helps them identify their respective backlogs and dependencies.

Guides the PO in elaboration to capture the key requirement details within the company ecosystem.

Facilitates and ensures that the squads conduct the backlog refinement cadence to slice the feature to user stories at least once within an iteration.

Creates and manages iterations within the company ecosystem in alignment with the iteration schedule published by release management.

Ensures daily stand ups are practiced so that the team has: Alignment on the value to be delivered on a given day

A quick view on what value was delivered the day before

Facilitates and ensures that the team conduct iteration planning cadences to plan for iterations.

The opportunity to highlight any impediments that need to be removed to meet the iteration goal

Manages and ensures that the iteration board are kept updated to reflect the current status.

Encourages the team to achieve a healthy burn down of user stories or features within an iteration.

Represents the respective squads in squad sync and ensures that the teams are aligned, aware and adjusts for any technical dependencies.

Works closely with End-to-End team, Ways Of Working Support Services team and other support structures to ensure smooth functioning of the squads.

Facilitates in show and tell (iteration demos and integrated system demos) and ensures the squads are able to effectively present their deliverables.

Facilitate and ensure that the squads conduct retrospectives every iteration ensuring inspect and adapt principles.

Qualification:

Relevant IT Qualification (IT Degree or Diploma) will be advantageous

Scrum Master certification will be advantageous

Experience:

Minimum of 2 years working experience in a fully Agile and DevOps environment

Utilisation of dashboards, KPI/metrics and burn down charts

Knowledge:

Engineering practices

Jira and Confluence

Behavior Driven Development methodology

CI/CD pipeline and the master run executions

The release process

Scrum principles

Product development process knowledge

Agile methodology

Sprint methodology and project management

Reporting and Administration

Personal Attributes:

Action orientated – Contributing through others

Plans and aligns – Contributing through others

Optimises work processes – Contributing through others

Decision quality – Contributing through others

Balances stakeholders – Contributing independently

Builds effective teams – Contributing independently

Collaborates – Contributing independently

Core Competencies:

Being resilient – Contributing through others

Collaborates – Contributing through others

Cultivates innovation – Contributing through others

Customer focus – Contributing through others

Drives results – Contributing through others

Desired Skills:

Scrum Master

Agile

DevOps

Learn more/Apply for this position