Senior Front End Developer – R500K – R300K

Hire Resolve’s Client is currently seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Front End Developer to join. As a Senior Front End Developer, you will be responsible for developing and maintaining the client-side of our web applications. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams, including back-end developers and UX/UI designers, to create outstanding user experiences. If you are passionate about front-end development and have a strong eye for detail, we would love to hear from you.
Responsibilities
- Designing, developing, and implementing responsive web applications using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
- Collaborating with UX/UI designers to create visually appealing and intuitive user interfaces
- Optimizing web applications for maximum performance and scalability
- Testing and debugging code to ensure high quality and error-free web applications
- Keeping up-to-date with the latest front-end technologies and industry trends
- Providing guidance and mentorship to junior developers
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in front-end development
- Strong proficiency in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
- Experience with front-end frameworks such as React, Angular, or [URL Removed] of responsive design principles and best practices
- Experience with version control systems, such as Git
- Excellent problem-solving and communication skills
- Ability to work well in a team environment
- Attention to detail and ability to meet project deadlines
Benefits
- Salary: negotiable
Contact Hire Resolve for your next career-changing move.
- Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.
- Apply for this role today, contact Kay-Leen Du Preez at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn
- You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com
- Alternatively, apply via our portal and email [Email Address Removed]
We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.
Desired Skills:
- Senior Front End Developer – R500K – R300K
- Senior Front End Developer – R500K – R300K
- Senior Front End Developer – R500K – R300K