Senior Front End Developer – R500K – R300K

Hire Resolve’s Client is currently seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Front End Developer to join. As a Senior Front End Developer, you will be responsible for developing and maintaining the client-side of our web applications. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams, including back-end developers and UX/UI designers, to create outstanding user experiences. If you are passionate about front-end development and have a strong eye for detail, we would love to hear from you.

Responsibilities

Designing, developing, and implementing responsive web applications using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Collaborating with UX/UI designers to create visually appealing and intuitive user interfaces

Optimizing web applications for maximum performance and scalability

Testing and debugging code to ensure high quality and error-free web applications

Keeping up-to-date with the latest front-end technologies and industry trends

Providing guidance and mentorship to junior developers

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field

Minimum of 5 years of experience in front-end development

Strong proficiency in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Experience with front-end frameworks such as React, Angular, or [URL Removed] of responsive design principles and best practices

Experience with version control systems, such as Git

Excellent problem-solving and communication skills

Ability to work well in a team environment

Attention to detail and ability to meet project deadlines

Benefits

Salary: negotiable

Desired Skills:

