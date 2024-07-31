Software Developer – Java / Spring Boot at Parvana Recruitment

About our client:

Our client is a leading provider of telco, payments, retail software – they have a global client base with a strong R&D focus. They are great believers in continuous improvement and fast adapters to new tech and constantly changing business needs. You definitely won’t be bored and you’ll have the opportunity to work on multiple domains and projects. This environment is ideal for critical thinkers who like to trial new tech and new ways of doing things.

What you will be doing:

Create scalable, secure, and reliable software systems that meet business needs.

Collaborate closely with product managers, designers, and developers to deliver top-notch solutions.

Engage in code reviews to uphold best practices in coding, testing, and deployment.

Work with the infrastructure team to ensure smooth deployment and maintenance.

Ensure systems are well-documented and knowledge is shared across the team.

Stay current with the latest technologies and trends in software development.

Mentor and support junior developers, fostering their growth and development.

What you need:

A relevant tertiary qualification would be beneficial (e.g., Computer Science, Software Engineering, etc.)

At least 5 years of experience in software development, with a focus on Java development.

Experience working with Spring Boot.

Experience with cloud-based environments, such as AWS or Google Cloud Platform.

Familiarity with Agile development methodologies.

Excellent problem-solving and debugging skills.

Strong communication and collaboration skills.

Experience in the following would be advantageous:

Angular / React experience.



Containerisation and orchestration technologies, such as Docker and Kubernetes.



NoSQL databases, such as MongoDB or Cassandra.



Message brokers, such as Kafka or RabbitMQ.



Microservices architecture.



DevOps practices and tools.

Job ID:

J104548

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Java

Spring Boot

Angular

Learn more/Apply for this position