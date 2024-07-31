Solutions Architect – Microsoft 365 – Remote Remote

Based in Swellendam

Solutions Architect – Microsoft 365

As a key member of our solutions team, the 365 Solutions Architect will design, implement, and optimize Microsoft 365 environments. This role is pivotal in shaping our internal clients digital transformation journeys by leveraging the full suite of Microsoft 365 services.

Key Responsibilities:

– Architect, design, and implement comprehensive Microsoft 365 solutions, including Entra, Intune, Exchange, Teams, SharePoint, Defender, and Purview.

– Lead the planning, migration, and optimization of Microsoft 365 environments.

– Provide strategic guidance and consulting to clients on Microsoft 365 best practices and governance.

– Collaborate with stakeholders to understand business requirements and translate them into technical solutions.

– Conduct technical assessments and provide recommendations to enhance system security, performance, and scalability.

– Mentor and guide junior engineers, fostering a culture of knowledge sharing and professional growth.

– Stay current with Microsoft 365 updates and industry trends to ensure cutting-edge solutions for clients.

Qualifications:

– Advanced Microsoft Certifications (e.g., Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert, Microsoft 365 Certified: Enterprise Administrator Expert)

– 7+ years of experience in designing and managing Microsoft 365 environments, with a proven track record in enterprise-level deployments.

– Strong experience in Microsoft 365 tenant administration, including identity and access management with Entra (formerly Azure AD), device management with Intune, and security compliance.

– Extensive knowledge of Exchange Online, Teams, SharePoint, Defender, and Purview.

– Proficient in PowerShell scripting for automation and management of Microsoft 365 services.

– Experience in designing solutions for hybrid environments and integrating Microsoft 365 with other enterprise systems.

Soft Skills:

– Strategic thinker with strong problem-solving abilities.

– Exceptional communication and presentation skills, capable of articulating complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

– Leadership qualities, with the ability to mentor and lead a team.

– Detail-oriented and capable of managing multiple projects simultaneously.

– Adaptable and eager to keep learning in a rapidly evolving field.

This position is ideal for a highly experienced professional passionate about shaping digital transformation through Microsoft 365 solutions. The successful candidate will have a deep understanding of the Microsoft 365 ecosystem and a commitment to delivering excellence in every project.

