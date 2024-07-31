UI / UX Designer at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Our client, established in the 90’s and headquartered in Cape Town, has a global presence with 500+ employees. They are a diverse team of engineers, developers and specialists in finance, HR, digital infrastructure and marketing who love utilising cutting-edge tech and digitised processes. They prioritise integrity and have a commitment to unity.

What you will be doing:

Apply user-centered design principles to enhance usability, accessibility, and overall user satisfaction.

Perform user research and craft personas, user stories, and user flows.

Develop wireframes, mock-ups, and high-fidelity prototypes to convey design concepts and solutions effectively.

Collaborate with developers, business analysts, and cross-functional teams in solution development.

Conduct usability testing and integrate feedback into design iterations.

Assist the team with general administrative tasks as required.

Adhere to and contribute to the design system, including documentation and component library.

Conduct usability audits to pinpoint areas for improvement.

Participate in the scrum process.

What you need:

Bachelor’s degree in Applied Design (UI/UX, Graphic, Interaction).

4+ years UX/UI design experience, preferably in tech or data management.

Portfolio with desktop and mobile examples required.

Familiarity with UI/UX principles, design tools (Figma, Sketch, Adobe), and coding (HTML5, JavaScript, CSS).

Knowledgeable in responsive design, current trends, and web/mobile best practices.

Excellent English communication, analytical skills, and attention to detail.

Experience in branding, SaaS, data analytics, and business analysis.

Team player with independence, open to constructive criticism.

Familiar with agile working environments.

