Hire Resolve’s client is looking for a Web Developer to join their team. You will be responsible for developing and maintaining web applications using React and Laravel. You will work closely with a team of developers to create high-quality, scalable, and efficient software. Experience with Vue, Flutter, and React Native is optional but will be considered a significant advantage.

Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain web applications using React, Laravel, and PHP.

Collaborate with the development team to design and implement new features.

Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code.

Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.

Troubleshoot and debug issues promptly.

Stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and technologies.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

Proven experience as a React Developer.

Strong knowledge of the Laravel framework and PHP.

Proficiency in HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and modern JavaScript frameworks.

Familiarity with RESTful APIs and asynchronous request handling.

Experience with version control systems, preferably Git.

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Strong communication and teamwork abilities.

Experience with [URL Removed] with Flutter and/or React Native.

Knowledge of mobile application development.

Familiarity with DevOps practices and tools

Benefits:

Desired Skills:

