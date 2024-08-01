Client Succes Project Manager – KwaZulu-Natal Kloof

Client Success Project Manager

In this role you will be providing project management oversight and administrative support to our Property Management Solutions team

The Client Success Project Manager will manage client requests from a business analytics perspective, ensuring that consultative inquiries are handled effectively and efficiently. This role requires someone who can manage and track client tickets, provide exceptional customer service, and support clients in a consultative manner.

Job description (Details of the position i.e. duties):



– Manage and prioritise client tickets, ensuring timely and effective resolution.

– Provide consultative support to clients, understanding their needs and offering tailored solutions.

– Act as a liaison between clients and internal teams to ensure client satisfaction.

– Track and report on key metrics related to client support and project management.

– Develop and maintain strong relationships with clients, addressing their needs proactively.

– Coordinate with the development team to integrate client requests into the product development cycle.

Experience, Qualifications and skills:



– Strong project management skills, with experience in handling client-facing projects.

– Exceptional administrative skills with a keen attention to detail.

– Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build rapport with clients.

– Analytical mindset with the ability to understand and solve complex client issues.

– Background in hospitality, tourism, or a related field, with experience in a client-facing role.

– Ability to work independently and as part of a team, with strong organisational skills.

– Proficiency in using customer relationship management (CRM) systems and project management tools.

Desirable Skills:

– Previous experience in a software or technology company.

– Experience in logistics or a similar field where coordination and client management are key.

– A chef background or a role requiring meticulous attention to detail and customer satisfaction can be beneficial.

Desired Skills:

Project Administrator

Project Co-Ordinator

Project Manager

Hospitality

Customer Relationship Management

