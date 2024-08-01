Cloud Systems Engineer

Join Our Team: VDI Stack Monitoring Specialist

Are you a tech-savvy wizard with a passion for storage technologies and cutting-edge solutions?

Do you thrive in the realm of Unix, Linux, Windows, and virtualization technologies? If so, we’ve got an electrifying opportunity just for you!

Essential Skills Needed but not limited to:

Proficiency in Azure Monitoring Tools

Competence in Azure Networking

Familiarity with VMWare Horizon Cloud, preferably Next Gen

Knowledge of VMWare Workspace ONE Access and Unified Endpoint Management

Skill in Scripting (especially PowerShell)

Experience with Windows Server and Client OS troubleshooting and patch management

Understanding of Active Directory, GPO, and ITL processes.

Qualification and Experience Required:

5+ years

Operations experience with Citrix VDI and App stack

Experience with windows desktops and server support

Experience with Windows Terminal Server

Experience with software packaging and image creation

Experience with hardware and software lifecycle

Experience with ITIL processes (Problem, Incident, Change management)

Desired Skills:

virtualization

Microsoft Azure

Infrastructure

VMware vCloud

Powershell

citrix

VMware

horizon

