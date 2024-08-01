Cloud Systems Engineer

Join Our Team: VDI Stack Monitoring Specialist
Are you a tech-savvy wizard with a passion for storage technologies and cutting-edge solutions?
Do you thrive in the realm of Unix, Linux, Windows, and virtualization technologies? If so, we’ve got an electrifying opportunity just for you!
Essential Skills Needed but not limited to:
- Proficiency in Azure Monitoring Tools
- Competence in Azure Networking
- Familiarity with VMWare Horizon Cloud, preferably Next Gen
- Knowledge of VMWare Workspace ONE Access and Unified Endpoint Management
- Skill in Scripting (especially PowerShell)
- Experience with Windows Server and Client OS troubleshooting and patch management
- Understanding of Active Directory, GPO, and ITL processes.
Qualification and Experience Required:
- 5+ years
- Operations experience with Citrix VDI and App stack
- Experience with windows desktops and server support
- Experience with Windows Terminal Server
- Experience with software packaging and image creation
- Experience with hardware and software lifecycle
- Experience with ITIL processes (Problem, Incident, Change management)
