Data Consultant – KwaZulu-Natal Kloof

In this role you will be providing consultative support to our clients . Collaborating with internal departments to ensure that their rates are seamlessly and accurately implemented and updated

Job description (Details of the position i.e. duties):



Admin

– Ensure minimal email backlog in personal inbox

– Ensure Data Team inbox is up to date

– Ensure Data Projects Schedule is up to date and being followed (Team workflow SOP)

– Closure of completed tickets with sufficient closure summaries

– Correct and accurate time logging for billable and non-billable time

– Preparation of quotes to customers for large data projects

– Prep/update of monthly data team stats and report back on where time could have been utilised more effectively/how much time was lost to non-billable work or corrections

Data

– Troubleshooting of data project queries and assisting with finding solutions / advising customer of next steps to resolve the query

– Rates matrix setups based on rate sheets and consultation with customer

– Setups of specials and other data projects

– Handovers of prepared matrixes to data setup consultants

– Project management and roll out of data team reach outs/client notifications due to changes in their area affecting rates (Example: Botswana tax changes)

– Regular updates to customers on the progress of their setup

– Assist with data imports as and when required

– Provide back up to the Data Project Manager

Experience, Qualifications and skills:



– Excellent administration skills

– Good problem-solving skills

– Excellent written and verbal communication skills is essential

– High attention to detail

Desired Skills:

Data Administration

Data Consultant

Project Management

Data Projects Schedule

