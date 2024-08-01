Data Consultant – KwaZulu-Natal Kloof

Data Consultant
In this role you will be providing consultative support to our clients . Collaborating with internal departments to ensure that their rates are seamlessly and accurately implemented and updated
Job description (Details of the position i.e. duties):
Admin
– Ensure minimal email backlog in personal inbox
– Ensure Data Team inbox is up to date
– Ensure Data Projects Schedule is up to date and being followed (Team workflow SOP)
– Closure of completed tickets with sufficient closure summaries
– Correct and accurate time logging for billable and non-billable time
– Preparation of quotes to customers for large data projects
– Prep/update of monthly data team stats and report back on where time could have been utilised more effectively/how much time was lost to non-billable work or corrections
Data
– Troubleshooting of data project queries and assisting with finding solutions / advising customer of next steps to resolve the query
– Rates matrix setups based on rate sheets and consultation with customer
– Setups of specials and other data projects
– Handovers of prepared matrixes to data setup consultants
– Project management and roll out of data team reach outs/client notifications due to changes in their area affecting rates (Example: Botswana tax changes)
– Regular updates to customers on the progress of their setup
– Assist with data imports as and when required
– Provide back up to the Data Project Manager
Experience, Qualifications and skills:
– Excellent administration skills
– Good problem-solving skills
– Excellent written and verbal communication skills is essential
– High attention to detail
Desired Skills:
- Data Administration
- Data Consultant
- Project Management
- Data Projects Schedule