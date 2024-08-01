DevOps Lead at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Our client is a leading provider of telco, payments, retail software – they have a global client base with a strong R&D focus. They are great believers in continuous improvement and fast adapters to new tech and constantly changing business needs. You definitely won’t be bored and you’ll have the opportunity to work on multiple domains and projects. This environment is ideal for critical thinkers who like to trial new tech and new ways of doing things.

What you will be doing:

Spearhead the design, implementation, and upkeep of Kubernetes clusters, ensuring smooth operation for containerized applications.

Work closely with software development teams to craft seamless CI/CD pipelines, streamlining app deployment processes.

Oversee cloud infrastructure across GCP and AWS, optimising for scalability, security, and cost-effectiveness.

Implement robust monitoring and logging solutions to uphold system health and performance.

Drive automation in infrastructure provisioning and configuration, enhancing efficiency.

Tackle tech challenges across the board, from application code to infrastructure, with effective solutions.

Stay abreast of the latest industry trends and share insights to bolster system reliability and performance.

Foster a culture of learning and growth by mentoring junior team members and encouraging knowledge exchange.

What you need:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.

Certifications in Kubernetes, GCP, AWS are highly valued.

Showcase your DevOps expertise with Kubernetes, GCP, and AWS.

Dive into the world of Kubernetes for seamless containerization and orchestration.

Explore hands-on experiences with GCP and AWS services.

Flex your scripting skills (Python, Bash, PowerShell) for streamlined automation.

Join the CI/CD journey with tools like Jenkins, GitLab CI/CD.

Embrace the power of infrastructure-as-code (Terraform, Ansible, Chef).

Master monitoring and logging tools (Prometheus, Grafana, ELK stack) for robust systems.

Be the guardian of security best practices for cloud-based applications.

Unleash your problem-solving prowess and foster collaboration in dynamic

Job ID:

J104444

Desired Skills:

