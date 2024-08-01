Full Stack AWS Developer – Gauteng Randburg

Are you a talented Developer looking for your next challenge? Hire Resolve’s client is seeking a Full Stack AWS Developer to develop a new component of their software which is based on Compliance. If you’re passionate about system design, coding, and innovation, this role is for you!

What You’ll Do:

System Design: Assist in architectural design, make technical decisions, and code development.

Create integration test specifications, conduct tests, record failures, and produce system integration reports. Occasional After-Hours Work: Due to the business-critical nature of projects, you may occasionally need to work outside regular hours.



Requirements:

Experience: Minimum of 5 years of relevant experience.

Minimum of 5 years of relevant experience. Education: Grade 12 and IT Degree or Diploma (or equivalent experience).

Grade 12 and IT Degree or Diploma (or equivalent experience). Skills:

Full Stack AWS knowledge

Proficient in Java

Experience in API development (REST and SOAP)

Working knowledge of Linux operating systems

Thorough understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle

Proficiency in source code management (Git)

Bonus Skills:

Advanced Java: Experience with Java 17 J2EE

Frontend Development: Skills in CSS, HTML, and JavaScript

Containerization: Experience with Docker

Database Knowledge: SQL (PostgreSQL / MySQL / Oracle)

NEO4J



CI/CD Pipelines: Familiarity with continuous integration and delivery pipelines

Desired Skills:

Full Stack AWS Developer

