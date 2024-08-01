Full Stack AWS Developer – Gauteng Randburg

Aug 1, 2024

Are you a talented Developer looking for your next challenge? Hire Resolve’s client is seeking a Full Stack AWS Developer to develop a new component of their software which is based on Compliance. If you’re passionate about system design, coding, and innovation, this role is for you!

What You’ll Do:

  • System Design: Assist in architectural design, make technical decisions, and code development.
  • Coding: Perform prescribed coding and review tasks while adhering to coding standards.
  • Research & Architecture: Identify the best architecture for proposed systems and ensure adherence to development standards.
  • Software Development: Develop code that meets criteria for software testing and produce software builds for target hardware.
  • Front end Development: Most of the backend work has been developed but this is a draft version and the front end needs to match up with the requirements
  • Testing: Create integration test specifications, conduct tests, record failures, and produce system integration reports.
  • Occasional After-Hours Work: Due to the business-critical nature of projects, you may occasionally need to work outside regular hours.


Requirements:

  • Experience: Minimum of 5 years of relevant experience.
  • Education: Grade 12 and IT Degree or Diploma (or equivalent experience).
  • Skills:
  • Full Stack AWS knowledge
  • Proficient in Java
  • Experience in API development (REST and SOAP)
  • Working knowledge of Linux operating systems
  • Thorough understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle
  • Proficiency in source code management (Git)

Bonus Skills:

    • Advanced Java: Experience with Java 17 J2EE
    • Frontend Development: Skills in CSS, HTML, and JavaScript
    • Containerization: Experience with Docker
    • Database Knowledge: SQL (PostgreSQL / MySQL / Oracle)
    • NEO4J
    • CI/CD Pipelines: Familiarity with continuous integration and delivery pipelines

Desired Skills:

