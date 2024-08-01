Are you a talented Developer looking for your next challenge? Hire Resolve’s client is seeking a Full Stack AWS Developer to develop a new component of their software which is based on Compliance. If you’re passionate about system design, coding, and innovation, this role is for you!
What You’ll Do:
- System Design: Assist in architectural design, make technical decisions, and code development.
- Coding: Perform prescribed coding and review tasks while adhering to coding standards.
- Research & Architecture: Identify the best architecture for proposed systems and ensure adherence to development standards.
- Software Development: Develop code that meets criteria for software testing and produce software builds for target hardware.
- Front end Development: Most of the backend work has been developed but this is a draft version and the front end needs to match up with the requirements
- Testing: Create integration test specifications, conduct tests, record failures, and produce system integration reports.
- Occasional After-Hours Work: Due to the business-critical nature of projects, you may occasionally need to work outside regular hours.
Requirements:
- Experience: Minimum of 5 years of relevant experience.
- Education: Grade 12 and IT Degree or Diploma (or equivalent experience).
- Skills:
- Full Stack AWS knowledge
- Proficient in Java
- Experience in API development (REST and SOAP)
- Working knowledge of Linux operating systems
- Thorough understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle
- Proficiency in source code management (Git)
Bonus Skills:
- Advanced Java: Experience with Java 17 J2EE
- Frontend Development: Skills in CSS, HTML, and JavaScript
- Containerization: Experience with Docker
- Database Knowledge: SQL (PostgreSQL / MySQL / Oracle)
- NEO4J
- CI/CD Pipelines: Familiarity with continuous integration and delivery pipelines
Desired Skills:
- Full Stack AWS Developer
