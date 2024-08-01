Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Hire Resolve’s client is currently looking for a talented Full Stack Developer to join their dynamic team and contribute to exciting new projects. The ideal candidate will be proficient in a range of technologies including Microsoft .NET, C#, WordPress, Drupal, JavaScript, Bootstrap, and SQL. You should have a keen eye for detail and a passion for creating exceptional web experiences.

Responsibilities:

Full Stack Development: Design, develop, and maintain both the front-end and back-end components of web applications.

Technology Integration: Utilize technologies such as Microsoft .NET, C#, WordPress, Drupal, and Bootstrap to create seamless, high-quality web solutions.

Database Management: Write and optimize SQL queries and manage SQL Server databases.

JavaScript Expertise: Implement interactive features using JavaScript and JavaScript frameworks/libraries.

Collaboration: Work closely with design, product, and other development teams to deliver cohesive, user-friendly applications.

Problem-Solving: Troubleshoot and debug complex issues across various technologies.

Requirements:

Experience: Minimum of 4 years in full-stack web development with a strong background in PHP, Microsoft .NET, C#, and related technologies.

Skills: Proficiency in HTML, HTML5, JavaScript, jQuery, Bootstrap, SQL, and server-side languages.

CMS Experience: Hands-on experience with content management systems such as WordPress and Drupal.

Technical Knowledge: Solid understanding of web development best practices, database design, and server-side scripting.

Problem-Solving: Strong analytical skills with the ability to troubleshoot and resolve issues effectively.

Communication: Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to articulate technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

Benefits:

Highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

You can also?visit the Hire Resolve website:?[URL Removed]?or email us:?[Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

Full Stack Developer

Full Stack Developer

Full Stack Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position