IT Support Specialist

Aug 1, 2024

Key Responsibilities

  • Provide general desktop support.
  • Monitor and maintain Active Directory, Exchange, VMware, and SQL infrastructure.
  • Continuously review and enhance the IT software/hardware infrastructure for robustness and efficiency.
  • Investigate and implement automated processes.
  • Identify and address system/service bottlenecks and single points of failure, developing appropriate solutions.
  • Manage backups and tape rotation using Veeam.
  • Maintain Exchange server mailboxes.
  • Monitor the support queue, primarily consisting of end-user fault calls.
  • Document and map out technology assets accurately.
  • Ensure maintenance schedules are followed to maintain system health.
  • Troubleshoot SQL Server service outages.
  • Deploy database change scripts.
  • Evaluate controls and adhere to controlled technical development lifecycle and ITSM processes.
  • Set up and configure new laptops and desktops.
  • Apply and update security patches and upgrades.

Non-Negotiables

  • Windows 10/11 administration
  • Windows Server (2012/2022) administration
  • Active Directory (2012/2022) and group policy administration
  • Exchange (2016/Online) administration
  • SQL 2012/2019 (maintenance)
  • VMware 6/7 (ESX) administration
  • Switch & Router configurations (Cisco / HP)
  • Scripting languages (PowerShell)
  • Experience supporting applications based on .NET/SQL/Visual Studio
  • Server Hardware (Dell)
  • Backup Software (Veeam)

Minimum Requirements

  • Over 12 years of experience in supporting SMEs.
  • Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Computer Science, Systems Analysis, or a related field.
  • Certified in Microsoft Technologies (MCSE / MCDBA).
  • Certified in Networking Technologies (CCNA / CCNP).
  • In-depth knowledge of enterprise foundation processes, including Patch Management, Backup Management, Asset Management, and Security Management.
  • Strong understanding of cybersecurity principles and practices.
  • Experience in a financial services environment is a plus.
  • ITIL exposure is an advantage.

Desired Skills:

  • Veeam
  • VMWare
  • Powershell
  • SQL Scripting
  • Exchange
  • .Net
  • Active Directory

