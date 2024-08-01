IT Support Specialist – Western Cape Cape Town

Key Responsibilities
- Provide general desktop support.
- Monitor and maintain Active Directory, Exchange, VMware, and SQL infrastructure.
- Continuously review and enhance the IT software/hardware infrastructure for robustness and efficiency.
- Investigate and implement automated processes.
- Identify and address system/service bottlenecks and single points of failure, developing appropriate solutions.
- Manage backups and tape rotation using Veeam.
- Maintain Exchange server mailboxes.
- Monitor the support queue, primarily consisting of end-user fault calls.
- Document and map out technology assets accurately.
- Ensure maintenance schedules are followed to maintain system health.
- Troubleshoot SQL Server service outages.
- Deploy database change scripts.
- Evaluate controls and adhere to controlled technical development lifecycle and ITSM processes.
- Set up and configure new laptops and desktops.
- Apply and update security patches and upgrades.
Non-Negotiables
- Windows 10/11 administration
- Windows Server (2012/2022) administration
- Active Directory (2012/2022) and group policy administration
- Exchange (2016/Online) administration
- SQL 2012/2019 (maintenance)
- VMware 6/7 (ESX) administration
- Switch & Router configurations (Cisco / HP)
- Scripting languages (PowerShell)
- Experience supporting applications based on .NET/SQL/Visual Studio
- Server Hardware (Dell)
- Backup Software (Veeam)
Minimum Requirements
- Over 12 years of experience in supporting SMEs.
- Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Computer Science, Systems Analysis, or a related field.
- Certified in Microsoft Technologies (MCSE / MCDBA).
- Certified in Networking Technologies (CCNA / CCNP).
- In-depth knowledge of enterprise foundation processes, including Patch Management, Backup Management, Asset Management, and Security Management.
- Strong understanding of cybersecurity principles and practices.
- Experience in a financial services environment is a plus.
- ITIL exposure is an advantage.
Desired Skills:
- Veeam
- VMWare
- Powershell
- SQL Scripting
- Exchange
- .Net
- Active Directory