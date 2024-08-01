Junior Azure Full Stack Developer

Our client is a dynamic and innovative technology company dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions. They are seeking a passionate and talented Junior Azure Full Stack Developer to join their growing team. If you are excited about working with the latest technologies and making a real impact, this opportunity is for you!

Qualifications

Azure certification (Advantageous)

Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma.

IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience)

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

What the job will entail day to day

Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software.

Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software.

Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.

Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications.

Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up to date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company.

If you are keen for this role, hit that apply

Desired Skills:

Azure

C#

