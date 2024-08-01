Junior Developer at Geotab – Gauteng Midrand

Geotab Africa is a leading provider of innovative fleet management solutions, empowering businesses to optimize operations and reduce environmental impact. As a Junior Software Developer at Geotab Africa, you will be part of a dynamic team dedicated to developing cutting-edge technology that transforms how fleets operate. With a focus on continuous learning and growth, our team is passionate about creating solutions that make a real difference in the lives of our customers. If you are a motivated and ambitious individual with a passion for coding and a desire to learn and grow, we would love to hear from you.
Responsibilities:
- The successful applicant must maintain existing and new, web-based applications.
- Testing
- Support
- Debugging
Qualifications
- IT/Software Development Diploma / BSc Computer Science or related qualification
- Microsoft certification would be advantageous.
Work Experience:
- 12-36 months experience
Technologies:
- C#
- LINQ
- ASP MVC
- HTML, JavaScript & CSS
- JQuery KnockoutJS / AngularJS
- MSSQL Server
- .Net Core
- NodeJS
Personality:
- Good communicator
- Self-motivated
- Able to take initiative and work with minimal supervision.
- Strong problem-solving skills.
- A growth mindset – a love for learning.
- Team player
Role:
- The successful applicant will be employed as a Junior Software Developer and report to the Software Development Manager.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- LINQ
- ASP MVC
- HTML
- Javascript
- CSS
- AngularJS
- JQuery KnockoutJS
- MSSQL Server
- .Net Core
- NodeJS
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Geotab Africa is a leading provider of innovative fleet management solutions, empowering businesses to optimize operations and reduce environmental impact. As a Junior Software Developer at Geotab Africa, you will be part of a dynamic team dedicated to developing cutting-edge technology that transforms how fleets operate. With a focus on continuous learning and growth, our team is passionate about creating solutions that make a real difference in the lives of our customers. If you are a motivated and ambitious individual with a passion for coding and a desire to learn and grow, we would love to hear from you.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- Medical Aid