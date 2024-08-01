Junior Developer at Geotab – Gauteng Midrand

Aug 1, 2024

Geotab Africa is a leading provider of innovative fleet management solutions, empowering businesses to optimize operations and reduce environmental impact. As a Junior Software Developer at Geotab Africa, you will be part of a dynamic team dedicated to developing cutting-edge technology that transforms how fleets operate. With a focus on continuous learning and growth, our team is passionate about creating solutions that make a real difference in the lives of our customers. If you are a motivated and ambitious individual with a passion for coding and a desire to learn and grow, we would love to hear from you.

Responsibilities:

  • The successful applicant must maintain existing and new, web-based applications.
  • Testing
  • Support
  • Debugging

Qualifications

  • IT/Software Development Diploma / BSc Computer Science or related qualification
  • Microsoft certification would be advantageous.

Work Experience:

  • 12-36 months experience

Technologies:

  • C#
  • LINQ
  • ASP MVC
  • HTML, JavaScript & CSS
  • JQuery KnockoutJS / AngularJS
  • MSSQL Server
  • .Net Core
  • NodeJS

Personality:

  • Good communicator
  • Self-motivated
  • Able to take initiative and work with minimal supervision.
  • Strong problem-solving skills.
  • A growth mindset – a love for learning.
  • Team player

Role:

  • The successful applicant will be employed as a Junior Software Developer and report to the Software Development Manager.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • LINQ
  • ASP MVC
  • HTML
  • Javascript
  • CSS
  • AngularJS
  • JQuery KnockoutJS
  • MSSQL Server
  • .Net Core
  • NodeJS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Geotab Africa is a leading provider of innovative fleet management solutions, empowering businesses to optimize operations and reduce environmental impact. As a Junior Software Developer at Geotab Africa, you will be part of a dynamic team dedicated to developing cutting-edge technology that transforms how fleets operate. With a focus on continuous learning and growth, our team is passionate about creating solutions that make a real difference in the lives of our customers. If you are a motivated and ambitious individual with a passion for coding and a desire to learn and grow, we would love to hear from you.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension Fund
  • Medical Aid

Learn more/Apply for this position