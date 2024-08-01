Junior Developer at Geotab

Geotab Africa is a leading provider of innovative fleet management solutions, empowering businesses to optimize operations and reduce environmental impact. As a Junior Software Developer at Geotab Africa, you will be part of a dynamic team dedicated to developing cutting-edge technology that transforms how fleets operate. With a focus on continuous learning and growth, our team is passionate about creating solutions that make a real difference in the lives of our customers. If you are a motivated and ambitious individual with a passion for coding and a desire to learn and grow, we would love to hear from you.

Responsibilities:

The successful applicant must maintain existing and new, web-based applications.

Testing

Support

Debugging

Qualifications

IT/Software Development Diploma / BSc Computer Science or related qualification

Microsoft certification would be advantageous.

Work Experience:

12-36 months experience

Technologies:

C#

LINQ

ASP MVC

HTML, JavaScript & CSS

JQuery KnockoutJS / AngularJS

MSSQL Server

.Net Core

NodeJS

Personality:

Good communicator

Self-motivated

Able to take initiative and work with minimal supervision.

Strong problem-solving skills.

A growth mindset – a love for learning.

Team player

Role:

The successful applicant will be employed as a Junior Software Developer and report to the Software Development Manager.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Medical Aid

