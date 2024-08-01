Power Apps Developer

Key Responsibilities
- Work directly with clients to support various projects and solutions.
- Responsible for developing PowerApps model and canvas driven apps
- Utilize problem-solving skills to understand client pain points and troubleshoot as challenges arise.
- Installation and configuration of data gateways.
- Understanding of how to implement solutions with multiple data sources.
- Development of Azure logic apps and functions and Power BI development.
- Provide architecture, configuration, administration, and functional support to expand capabilities in Microsoft 365.
- Design end-to-end solutions that improve collaboration, productivity, and knowledge sharing.
- Identify areas and processes where Microsoft 365, Office 365, and SharePoint can be better leveraged and facilitate process improvement.
- Responsible for estimating work content and achieving planned timelines.
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
- Multi-task effectively between projects.
- Proficient working in Agile project methodologies.
- Adept at leveraging new approaches to solutions for system design and functionality.
- Interpret and design database models (MYSQL, SQL Server, etc.)
- Address and remediate security vulnerability findings in PowerApps.
- Integrate Power BI Reports and dashboards into PowerApps.
- Satisfy requirements, meet agreed completion dates, and perform unit and integration testing.
- Communicate proposed designs and progress on the work to customers, team leads, and team members.
- Support cross-functional project teams consisting of app development, IT operations, and information security.
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in IT, Computer Science, Industrial Engineering or other related field.
- 2+ years of experience as a SharePoint Site Owner and/or Site Collection Administrator
- 2+ years of business systems analysis and support experience
- 2+ year of experience with Office 365 development utilizing PowerApps, Flow, and Power BI, Teams and SharePoint Online.
- Experience of design and development of data views and Power Pages.
- Ability to optimise Power Platforms and perform migrations of these capabilities
- Experience in building high performance platforms using indexes, and tuning methods that will result in greater efficiency.
- Ability to compile clear, concise, and readable specifications and other documents is required.
- Experience in varied software development methodologies, including Waterfall, AGILE, SCRUM would be beneficial.
- Technologies: PowerApps, Power BI, SharePoint, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Teams, Exchange, Intune, Azure, PowerShell
- Programming/Scripting Languages: C#, ASP.Net MVC, Entity Framework, JavaScript, HTML, and CSS
- Platforms: Windows, Linux
- Preferred Certifications: Developing business applications with PowerApps and Flow
Knowledge and skills
- Minimum of 3 – 5 years’ experience in user-centred design and development environment, preferably in more than one role and organisation.
- Extensive experience in the Microsoft Power Platform MS PowerApps, Flow, and Power BI
- Strong .Net development experience with familiarity with C#, ASP.Net MVC, Entity Framework, JavaScript, HTML, and CSS
- Strong foundational knowledge of Office 365 platform including Exchange, Intune, Azure AD, and Azure ecosystem
- Prior experience with SOA/web services design and programming; experience with SharePoint 2016, ASP.NET MVC and JavaScript
- Presentation skills with a high degree of comfort with both large and small audiences.
- Strong business-to-technology translation skills are essential for identifying ways to apply solutions to help clients increase business value and performance.
- Exceptional verbal and written communication.
- Strong project management skills with strong attention to detail.
- Experience customizing SharePoint lists and disparate systems with PowerApps
- Experience developing PowerApps model
- Ability to create business processes and custom connectors with Microsoft Flow.
- A clear understanding of PowerApps formulas and development methods.
- Proficient creating PowerShell scripts.
- Knowledge of PowerApps and Flow licensing plans and features included in different plans.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- ASP.Net
- MVC
- Sharepoint
- CSS
- Power BI
- HTML
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree