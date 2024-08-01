Power Apps Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Aug 1, 2024

Key Responsibilities

  • Work directly with clients to support various projects and solutions.
  • Responsible for developing PowerApps model and canvas driven apps
  • Utilize problem-solving skills to understand client pain points and troubleshoot as challenges arise.
  • Installation and configuration of data gateways.
  • Understanding of how to implement solutions with multiple data sources.
  • Development of Azure logic apps and functions and Power BI development.
  • Provide architecture, configuration, administration, and functional support to expand capabilities in Microsoft 365.
  • Design end-to-end solutions that improve collaboration, productivity, and knowledge sharing.
  • Identify areas and processes where Microsoft 365, Office 365, and SharePoint can be better leveraged and facilitate process improvement.
  • Responsible for estimating work content and achieving planned timelines.
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
  • Multi-task effectively between projects.
  • Proficient working in Agile project methodologies.
  • Adept at leveraging new approaches to solutions for system design and functionality.
  • Interpret and design database models (MYSQL, SQL Server, etc.)
  • Address and remediate security vulnerability findings in PowerApps.
  • Integrate Power BI Reports and dashboards into PowerApps.
  • Satisfy requirements, meet agreed completion dates, and perform unit and integration testing.
  • Communicate proposed designs and progress on the work to customers, team leads, and team members.
  • Support cross-functional project teams consisting of app development, IT operations, and information security.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in IT, Computer Science, Industrial Engineering or other related field.
  • 2+ years of experience as a SharePoint Site Owner and/or Site Collection Administrator
  • 2+ years of business systems analysis and support experience
  • 2+ year of experience with Office 365 development utilizing PowerApps, Flow, and Power BI, Teams and SharePoint Online.
  • Experience of design and development of data views and Power Pages.
  • Ability to optimise Power Platforms and perform migrations of these capabilities
  • Experience in building high performance platforms using indexes, and tuning methods that will result in greater efficiency.
  • Ability to compile clear, concise, and readable specifications and other documents is required.
  • Experience in varied software development methodologies, including Waterfall, AGILE, SCRUM would be beneficial.
  • Technologies: PowerApps, Power BI, SharePoint, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Teams, Exchange, Intune, Azure, PowerShell
  • Programming/Scripting Languages: C#, ASP.Net MVC, Entity Framework, JavaScript, HTML, and CSS
  • Platforms: Windows, Linux
  • Preferred Certifications: Developing business applications with PowerApps and Flow

Knowledge and skills

  • Minimum of 3 – 5 years’ experience in user-centred design and development environment, preferably in more than one role and organisation.
  • Extensive experience in the Microsoft Power Platform MS PowerApps, Flow, and Power BI
  • Strong .Net development experience with familiarity with C#, ASP.Net MVC, Entity Framework, JavaScript, HTML, and CSS
  • Strong foundational knowledge of Office 365 platform including Exchange, Intune, Azure AD, and Azure ecosystem
  • Prior experience with SOA/web services design and programming; experience with SharePoint 2016, ASP.NET MVC and JavaScript
  • Presentation skills with a high degree of comfort with both large and small audiences.
  • Strong business-to-technology translation skills are essential for identifying ways to apply solutions to help clients increase business value and performance.
  • Exceptional verbal and written communication.
  • Strong project management skills with strong attention to detail.
  • Experience customizing SharePoint lists and disparate systems with PowerApps
  • Experience developing PowerApps model
  • Ability to create business processes and custom connectors with Microsoft Flow.
  • A clear understanding of PowerApps formulas and development methods.
  • Proficient creating PowerShell scripts.
  • Knowledge of PowerApps and Flow licensing plans and features included in different plans.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • ASP.Net
  • MVC
  • Sharepoint
  • CSS
  • Power BI
  • HTML

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

