Project Manager (FTC 12 Months)

- To accelerate the implementation of regional industrial zones and corridors through partnerships.
- The Project Manager will provide support to the uThukela Special Economic Zone (SEZ), related Industrial Parks (IPs) and Special Projects with the aim to accelerate the implementation of Regional Development.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Degree in Project Management / Business Intelligence / Business Management / Economics / ICT or a related field.
EXPERIENCE:
- Minimum of five (5) to eight (8) years’ experience in a position undertaking similar work as outlined in the scope of work and deliverables.
- A strong understanding of Town Planning and Engineering Planning processes involved in land development.
- Good planning and organizational skills: the ability to handle several complex tasks simultaneously and also coordinate key projects with a variety of stakeholders is essential
- Proven communication skills are essential – good written and verbal skills
- Ability to influence stakeholders and team members
- Experience working in a high-level collaborative environment
- Ability to manage multiple competing priorities while building effective relationships
- Well organized and persistent, with drive and determination to achieve goals
- Ability to present information in a clear and concise manner
- Must have the ability to work under pressure and cope with stress in a coordinated manner
- Negotiation and interpersonal skills essential to influence people towards achieving the
- predetermined goal
- Require excellent computer skills and proficiency with Microsoft Office (Excel, Access, Word, PowerPoint) – proficiency in Project Management software will be an advantage.
- Support detailed investment led project applications for implementation of critical infrastructure planning and construction;
- Assessment of the impediments faced by the infrastructure delivery programmes including the delays experienced by the SEZ, related Industrial Parks and regional projects;
- Coordinate the process for Township Establishment and designation applications for the SEZ, related IPs and regional projects;
- Facilitation of master plan development process in alignment with spatial development framework and strategic plans of identified SEZs, related IPs and regional projects;
- Coordinate or initiate the necessary processes for seeking the authorization for enabling implementation of the SEZ or expansion of related IPs including, but not limited to, feasibility studies, environmental authorizations, and similar requirements;
- Provide technical input and project management for strategic planning as guided by the SEZ PMU;
- Review and recommend institutional management mechanisms to ensure the effective and ongoing management of the SEZ, related IPs and regional projects;
- Provide technical support for the management of SEZ and related IPs that are unable to fulfil their mandate;
- Support the implementation of the Industrial Park Revitalisation Programme to achieve set targets.
- Develop project plans and monitor project progress making detailed scheduled reports on measurable items and milestones to enable detailed feedback to project leadership
- Follow / implement and track definitions and measurements of project successes and report progress against agreed plans
- Identify potential risks within the projects and programs and provide remedial recommendations.
- Maintain accountability for the quality of deliverables
- Follow through and close all the defined exceptions and milestones
TECHNICAL/FUNCTIONAL COMPETENCIES:
- Project Management
- Planning and organising
- Problem Solving
- Cost Management
- Contract Administration
- Construction Monitoring
- Risk identification and mitigation
- Analytical and problem solving
- Results and solution orientated
- Planning and organising
- Consulting skills
BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCES:
- Results orientated
- Stakeholder Management
- Decision Making
- Communication and Engagement
- Collaboration and Influence
- Accountability
- Self-Initiative
Desired Skills:
- Time Management
- Critical Thinking
- Spreadsheet software
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Active Listening
- Tax preparation software
- Accounting Software