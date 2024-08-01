Senior Business Analyst

Join our team as a Senior Business Analyst, where your thorough understanding of business rules and processes will help to steer our customer’s projects in the direction of their strategic goals. You are a creative thinker who wears multiple hats. You use your excellent communication skills and analysis smarts to translate business ideas into functional requirements which the development teams make a reality. You work with people at every step of the SDLC, from business, UI/UX, development, QA, and end users. You will be part of a community of highly skilled professionals, all dedicated to innovation and excellence.

WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING

DELIVERY

Use structured techniques such as design thinking, UML, BPMN, and process flows for diagramming software solutions

Create wireframes and UI designs and document customer journeys

Develop Business Requirements Documents, Functional Specifications, and ‘as-is’ and ‘to-be’ process flows

Facilitate user story sessions and backlog grooming using Agile tools

Develop high-quality web and mobile applications for leading organisations

Analyse APIs for seamless system integration

Engage in various stages of SDLC, including system design analysis, scoping, and estimation

Research and apply cutting-edge technologies and execute change management

Manage small engagements from end to end, including requirements gathering, documentation, sizing, project management, and delivery

PEOPLE

Demonstrate maturity, advanced soft skills, and the capability to influence change within your team, exhibiting the qualities Entelect Seniors are known for

Champion agile processes by facilitating ceremonies

Bringing people with different focus areas together to create a collective understanding of how to solve business problems

Facilitate workshops and present to customer stakeholders

Translate requirements for both business and technical audience

Foster a collaborative team culture and build strong relationships

Coordinate with teams to meet quality standards and timelines

Mentoring and growing others

Hold team members accountable to a standard of excellence and galvanise them

CUSTOMER

Consult stakeholders to understand their structure, functions, and products/services.

Build and maintain strong client relationships, act as a consultant on projects or applications, and manage customer expectations throughout the project lifecycle

Challenge business thinking to understand the intent of requirements

Adapt to new domains quickly to understand business problems and provide solutions

Engage with stakeholders, including end users, development teams, product owners, and executives

Identify opportunities for service improvements and strategic alignment

Ensure compliance with data security and industry regulations

WHAT WE NEED FROM YOU

A bachelor’s degree in IT, Engineering, other Sciences or a BCom in Information Systems

Minimum 6 years experience working as a business analyst within an agile software development team

Solid understanding of computer science fundamentals

Strong knowledge of and experience in business systems and processes

Strong ability to translate business requirements into detailed specifications and interface with technical teams

Excellent verbal and written English communication skills

Strong attention to detail

To collaborate and bring your unique contributions to a team environment

An ambition to continually improve your skills, embrace challenges and be driven by excellence

WHAT YOU WILL GET FROM US

A competitive package, twice yearly salary increases and guaranteed bonuses

Medical aid, provident fund and insurance benefits with competitively low premiums

Access to our employee wellness programme, with professional support resources for all aspects of wellness

Inclusion in our Entelect Rewards programme, where you’ll receive rewards for attending training events, social functions or for doing a good job

Commission incentives for successful business development leads and employee referrals

Hands-on support from leadership

Exposure to popular enterprise technologies and large-scale projects

Exposure to Entelect’s in-house continuous development programmes, offering training in everything from leadership to deep technical skills

Continuous feedback and biannual performance reviews

