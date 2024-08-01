Senior Business Analyst

Aug 1, 2024

Join our team as a Senior Business Analyst, where your thorough understanding of business rules and processes will help to steer our customer’s projects in the direction of their strategic goals. You are a creative thinker who wears multiple hats. You use your excellent communication skills and analysis smarts to translate business ideas into functional requirements which the development teams make a reality. You work with people at every step of the SDLC, from business, UI/UX, development, QA, and end users. You will be part of a community of highly skilled professionals, all dedicated to innovation and excellence.

This is your chance to elevate your career and make a significant impact in a dynamic environment
WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING
DELIVERY

  • Use structured techniques such as design thinking, UML, BPMN, and process flows for diagramming software solutions
  • Create wireframes and UI designs and document customer journeys
  • Develop Business Requirements Documents, Functional Specifications, and ‘as-is’ and ‘to-be’ process flows
  • Facilitate user story sessions and backlog grooming using Agile tools
  • Develop high-quality web and mobile applications for leading organisations
  • Analyse APIs for seamless system integration
  • Engage in various stages of SDLC, including system design analysis, scoping, and estimation
  • Research and apply cutting-edge technologies and execute change management
  • Manage small engagements from end to end, including requirements gathering, documentation, sizing, project management, and delivery

PEOPLE

  • Demonstrate maturity, advanced soft skills, and the capability to influence change within your team, exhibiting the qualities Entelect Seniors are known for
  • Champion agile processes by facilitating ceremonies
  • Bringing people with different focus areas together to create a collective understanding of how to solve business problems
  • Facilitate workshops and present to customer stakeholders
  • Translate requirements for both business and technical audience
  • Foster a collaborative team culture and build strong relationships
  • Coordinate with teams to meet quality standards and timelines
  • Mentoring and growing others
  • Hold team members accountable to a standard of excellence and galvanise them

CUSTOMER

  • Consult stakeholders to understand their structure, functions, and products/services.
  • Build and maintain strong client relationships, act as a consultant on projects or applications, and manage customer expectations throughout the project lifecycle
  • Challenge business thinking to understand the intent of requirements
  • Adapt to new domains quickly to understand business problems and provide solutions
  • Engage with stakeholders, including end users, development teams, product owners, and executives
  • Identify opportunities for service improvements and strategic alignment
  • Ensure compliance with data security and industry regulations

WHAT WE NEED FROM YOU

  • A bachelor’s degree in IT, Engineering, other Sciences or a BCom in Information Systems
  • Minimum 6 years experience working as a business analyst within an agile software development team
  • Solid understanding of computer science fundamentals
  • Strong knowledge of and experience in business systems and processes
  • Strong ability to translate business requirements into detailed specifications and interface with technical teams
  • Excellent verbal and written English communication skills
  • Strong attention to detail
  • To collaborate and bring your unique contributions to a team environment
  • An ambition to continually improve your skills, embrace challenges and be driven by excellence

WHAT YOU WILL GET FROM US

  • A competitive package, twice yearly salary increases and guaranteed bonuses
  • Medical aid, provident fund and insurance benefits with competitively low premiums
  • Access to our employee wellness programme, with professional support resources for all aspects of wellness
  • Inclusion in our Entelect Rewards programme, where you’ll receive rewards for attending training events, social functions or for doing a good job
  • Commission incentives for successful business development leads and employee referrals
  • Hands-on support from leadership
  • Exposure to popular enterprise technologies and large-scale projects
  • Exposure to Entelect’s in-house continuous development programmes, offering training in everything from leadership to deep technical skills
  • Continuous feedback and biannual performance reviews

Desired Skills:

  • BA
  • ITBA
  • IT Business Analyst
  • Senior Business Analyst

