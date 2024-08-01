Senior Business Analyst – Remote Remote

Join our team as a Senior Business Analyst, where your thorough understanding of business rules and processes will help to steer our customer’s projects in the direction of their strategic goals. You are a creative thinker who wears multiple hats. You use your excellent communication skills and analysis smarts to translate business ideas into functional requirements which the development teams make a reality. You work with people at every step of the SDLC, from business, UI/UX, development, QA, and end users. You will be part of a community of highly skilled professionals, all dedicated to innovation and excellence.
WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING
DELIVERY
- Use structured techniques such as design thinking, UML, BPMN, and process flows for diagramming software solutions
- Create wireframes and UI designs and document customer journeys
- Develop Business Requirements Documents, Functional Specifications, and ‘as-is’ and ‘to-be’ process flows
- Facilitate user story sessions and backlog grooming using Agile tools
- Develop high-quality web and mobile applications for leading organisations
- Analyse APIs for seamless system integration
- Engage in various stages of SDLC, including system design analysis, scoping, and estimation
- Research and apply cutting-edge technologies and execute change management
- Manage small engagements from end to end, including requirements gathering, documentation, sizing, project management, and delivery
PEOPLE
- Demonstrate maturity, advanced soft skills, and the capability to influence change within your team, exhibiting the qualities Entelect Seniors are known for
- Champion agile processes by facilitating ceremonies
- Bringing people with different focus areas together to create a collective understanding of how to solve business problems
- Facilitate workshops and present to customer stakeholders
- Translate requirements for both business and technical audience
- Foster a collaborative team culture and build strong relationships
- Coordinate with teams to meet quality standards and timelines
- Mentoring and growing others
- Hold team members accountable to a standard of excellence and galvanise them
CUSTOMER
- Consult stakeholders to understand their structure, functions, and products/services.
- Build and maintain strong client relationships, act as a consultant on projects or applications, and manage customer expectations throughout the project lifecycle
- Challenge business thinking to understand the intent of requirements
- Adapt to new domains quickly to understand business problems and provide solutions
- Engage with stakeholders, including end users, development teams, product owners, and executives
- Identify opportunities for service improvements and strategic alignment
- Ensure compliance with data security and industry regulations
WHAT WE NEED FROM YOU
- A bachelor’s degree in IT, Engineering, other Sciences or a BCom in Information Systems
- Minimum 6 years experience working as a business analyst within an agile software development team
- Solid understanding of computer science fundamentals
- Strong knowledge of and experience in business systems and processes
- Strong ability to translate business requirements into detailed specifications and interface with technical teams
- Excellent verbal and written English communication skills
- Strong attention to detail
- To collaborate and bring your unique contributions to a team environment
- An ambition to continually improve your skills, embrace challenges and be driven by excellence
WHAT YOU WILL GET FROM US
- A competitive package, twice yearly salary increases and guaranteed bonuses
- Medical aid, provident fund and insurance benefits with competitively low premiums
- Access to our employee wellness programme, with professional support resources for all aspects of wellness
- Inclusion in our Entelect Rewards programme, where you’ll receive rewards for attending training events, social functions or for doing a good job
- Commission incentives for successful business development leads and employee referrals
- Hands-on support from leadership
- Exposure to popular enterprise technologies and large-scale projects
- Exposure to Entelect’s in-house continuous development programmes, offering training in everything from leadership to deep technical skills
- Continuous feedback and biannual performance reviews
