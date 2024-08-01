Solutions Architect (Application Engineering) (CH1002) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Our client, the most innovative financial institution in South Africa, is seeking a Solutions Architect to steer the evolution of our banking systems. As a Solutions Architect, you’ll ensure our technology is robust enough to support them, enhancing both efficiency and client happiness through your efforts. This role is integral to overseeing and enhancing our architecture, driving high-impact projects to success, and leading our technology teams towards delivering exceptional client value.
Role Purpose
- To hold ownership of a specific product domain within the bank’stechnological ecosystem and lead technical excellence by making pivotal decisions that influence its technical direction and integrity.
- To ensure that both the specific domain and broader ecosystem remain scalable, efficient, and aligned with the bank’s strategic goals by harnessing best coding practices, methodologies, and technologies and emphasising event-driven and domain-driven designs.
Education
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational (Minimum)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Knowledge and Experience
Experience:
- Documented experience (8+ years) as a Solutions Architect or a comparable role.
- Mastery over coding and tech skills, especially in Java, C#, Node.js, AWS, Kafka, and similar technologies.
- Hands-on experience with containerization tools like Kubernetes.
- Comprehensive grasp of risk management within tech frameworks.
- Practical engagement with open-source ecosystems.
- Experience in AWS is ideal
Knowledge:
Is able to apply expert knowledge and develop others understanding of the following:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Advanced programming concepts
- Advanced algorithms and data structures
- Design Patterns
- Version Control
- Testing practices
- Database systems and query optimization (e.g., SQL, NoSQL).
- RESTful API design and integration.
- Cloud computing platforms and services (e.g., AWS, Azure).
- Advanced Microservice and event driven architectures
- Deployment using kubernetes and containerization
- Responsive design principles and mobile-first development.
- Browser compatibility issues and performance optimisation.
- Front-end build tools and package managers
Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Leadership Skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Problem solving skills
Company Culture
- A culture that thrives on innovation, execution, and the continuous pursuit of excellence. A commitment to your growth with support for professional development and learning.
- An ethos of diversity and inclusion, where every role is key in shaping the future of banking.
General:
- Conditions of Employment: Clear criminal & Credit record
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- Our client is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.
Desired Skills:
- Architecture
- AWS
- Cloud Architecture
- Creating New Solutions
- IT Security
- Java
- Kubernetes