Solutions Architect (Application Engineering) (CH1002)

Our client, the most innovative financial institution in South Africa, is seeking a Solutions Architect to steer the evolution of our banking systems. As a Solutions Architect, you’ll ensure our technology is robust enough to support them, enhancing both efficiency and client happiness through your efforts. This role is integral to overseeing and enhancing our architecture, driving high-impact projects to success, and leading our technology teams towards delivering exceptional client value.

Role Purpose

To hold ownership of a specific product domain within the bank’stechnological ecosystem and lead technical excellence by making pivotal decisions that influence its technical direction and integrity.

To ensure that both the specific domain and broader ecosystem remain scalable, efficient, and aligned with the bank’s strategic goals by harnessing best coding practices, methodologies, and technologies and emphasising event-driven and domain-driven designs.

Education

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational (Minimum)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge and Experience

Experience:

Documented experience (8+ years) as a Solutions Architect or a comparable role.

Mastery over coding and tech skills, especially in Java, C#, Node.js, AWS, Kafka, and similar technologies.

Hands-on experience with containerization tools like Kubernetes.

Comprehensive grasp of risk management within tech frameworks.

Practical engagement with open-source ecosystems.

Experience in AWS is ideal

Knowledge:

Is able to apply expert knowledge and develop others understanding of the following:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Advanced programming concepts

Advanced algorithms and data structures

Design Patterns

Version Control

Testing practices

Database systems and query optimization (e.g., SQL, NoSQL).

RESTful API design and integration.

Cloud computing platforms and services (e.g., AWS, Azure).

Advanced Microservice and event driven architectures

Deployment using kubernetes and containerization

Responsive design principles and mobile-first development.

Browser compatibility issues and performance optimisation.

Front-end build tools and package managers

Skills

Analytical Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Leadership Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Problem solving skills

Company Culture

A culture that thrives on innovation, execution, and the continuous pursuit of excellence. A commitment to your growth with support for professional development and learning.

An ethos of diversity and inclusion, where every role is key in shaping the future of banking.

General:

Conditions of Employment: Clear criminal & Credit record

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

Our client is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

Architecture

AWS

Cloud Architecture

Creating New Solutions

IT Security

Java

Kubernetes

