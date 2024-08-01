Technical Lead – Western Cape Cape Town

Hire Resolve is excited to announce an opportunity for a dynamic and experienced Technical Lead to join our client, a leading software company at the forefront of innovation. This role offers a chance to be a key player in a highly skilled team, driving technical excellence and delivering cutting-edge solutions. If you’re passionate about technology and leadership, this is your opportunity to make a significant impact in a rapidly growing organization.

Responsibilities:



Oversee the technical execution of projects, ensuring the quality, stability, and scalability of systems.

Manage maintenance, development, and resolve technical issues as they arise.

Liaise with team members to encourage innovation and ensure the effective transfer of technical knowledge within the team.

Lead the adoption of new technologies, enforce coding standards, and provide mentorship to developers.

Ensure adherence to architectural guidelines and work to reduce technical debt.

Requirements:



At least 3 years of hands-on software development experience.

Advanced knowledge and understanding of ASP.NET, SQL, and Angular or another JavaScript framework.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field. Equivalent practical experience will also be considered.

Proven experience in a leadership or technical lead role, with the ability to guide and mentor a team of developers.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to troubleshoot and resolve complex technical issues.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to convey complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

Experience with agile methodologies and project management tools. Ability to manage and prioritize multiple tasks effectively.

A proactive attitude towards learning new technologies and staying updated with industry trends.



Benefits:



Salary: market related

Desired Skills:

