30 years of the co.za domain

The ZA Registry Consortium (ZARC), South Africa’s domain name sector and Registry Operator for four .za second-level domains such as co.za, org.za, web.za and net.za is celebrating 30 years of service.

Over three decades, co.za has evolved through various institutional changes from UniForum SA to ZACR, and now ZARC, without disrupting the service that has become the backbone of South Africa’s digital identity.

The co.za domain was introduced in the early 1990s during the nascent stages of the Internet’s commercial use and adoption in South Africa.

Despite low Internet penetration and limited global infrastructure, 211 early adopters representing a broad spectrum of industries recognised the potential of co.za.

The 2000s marked a significant uptake in co.za domain adoption, driven by expanding Internet access and the affordability of computers and services. By the early 2000s, domain registrations grew to over 130 000.

The Electronic Communications Act No 25 of 2002 introduced a domain name management framework based on the “RRR Model” (Regulator, Registry Operator, Registrar). This model promoted role segregation, fairness, and operational efficiency among other things.

UniForum SA transformed into the ZA Central Registry NPC, which would go on to implement domain name systems and procedures in accordance with international standards and policies. This transition, endorsed by the late Minister of Communications, Dr Ivy Matsepe-Cassaburi, was realised through the efforts of ZADNA and UniForum SA boards.

By 2010 there were close to 600 000 co.za names registered.

To modernise the administration of domain names in South Africa, an EPP-based (Extensible Provisioning Protocol) system was developed and introduced. This homegrown solution automated and streamlined the domain name registration and management processes, enhanced security, and ensured compliance with international standards, ultimately improving customer experience.

The decade following 2010 has seen tremendous growth of the SLD namespaces, improving from 500 000 names to nearly 1,3-million names.

“We have no doubt that these interventions, and many others, were all instrumental in co.za’s growth and success. We are incredibly proud to reach this milestone of 30 years managing our flagship co.za namespace,” says ZARC executive Lucky Masilela. “It’s a testament to the early Internet pioneers, our team’s dedication, the trust of our customers, and the support of our partners. As we look forward to the next 30 years, we remain committed to innovation and excellence.”

ZARC executive Neil Dundas adds: “What a journey the past 30 years has been. We celebrate this milestone with immense gratitude to our registrar community and the other stakeholders who have contributed to co.za’s success.”