App Developer
My client is based close to Cosmo City in Roodepoort. They have an opportunity for an Application Developer to join their team. Person must be able to think outside the box and be a strong logical thinker.
The person will be expected to assist in the development, configuration, deployment and support of customer software solutions, to participate in design and code reviews as well as to provide assistance to others.
Experience
- Minimum 1 – 3 years’ experience
- React/React Native with Microsoft SQL Server and T-SQL
- Experience in Visual Studio Code, SQL Server Management, SOAP/REST services
- Typescript, JavaScript, Kendo, DOM and HTML
- Github and Source Control experience would be beneficial
- Web API experience is highly advantageous
- Experience with NodeJS would be an advantage too.
- This is more focused on App development than web development
Ideal candidate:
- Bilingual in both Afrikaans and English.
- Need to be located close to Cosmo Business Park/ Lanseria ( max 35km away)
- Must have own vehicle
Salary up to R40 000pm.
Desired Skills:
- Typescript
- React
- Reactnative
- API
- Restful
- Github
- NodeJS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma