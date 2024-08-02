Application Developer

App Developer

My client is based close to Cosmo City in Roodepoort. They have an opportunity for an Application Developer to join their team. Person must be able to think outside the box and be a strong logical thinker.

The person will be expected to assist in the development, configuration, deployment and support of customer software solutions, to participate in design and code reviews as well as to provide assistance to others.

Experience

Minimum 1 – 3 years’ experience

React/React Native with Microsoft SQL Server and T-SQL

Experience in Visual Studio Code, SQL Server Management, SOAP/REST services

Typescript, JavaScript, Kendo, DOM and HTML

Github and Source Control experience would be beneficial

Web API experience is highly advantageous

Experience with NodeJS would be an advantage too.

This is more focused on App development than web development

Ideal candidate:

Bilingual in both Afrikaans and English.

Need to be located close to Cosmo Business Park/ Lanseria ( max 35km away)

Must have own vehicle

Salary up to R40 000pm.

Desired Skills:

Typescript

React

Reactnative

API

Restful

Github

NodeJS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position