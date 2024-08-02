BI Developer (Hybrid) at EnableSA (Pty) Ltd

As an integral member of our delivery team, the BI Developer will:

Build and maintain Power BI dashboards/reports.

Build and maintain Share Point sites and lists for data capturing.

Monitor Power BI Online workspace to maintain scheduled refreshes and user access.

Convert specification documents into BI solutions using the Microsoft platforms.

Meet with stakeholders to discuss requirements for various reports and dashboards.

Respond to and resolve incoming BI tickets.

Key performance areas

Working with SQL servers, SSAS models and SSIS Packages as inputs to the reporting function

Working with Share Point Online List data as an input to the reporting function.

Maintain Data dictionary to keep the data map of the BI report landscape up to date.

BI Workspace owner (Power BI Online Premium Workspace)

Analyse and organize raw data.

Build data models and dashboards.

Evaluate business needs and objectives.

Interpret trends and patterns.

Conduct complex data analysis and report on results.

Prepare data for prescriptive and predictive modelling.

Combine raw information from different sources.

Develop analytical tools and programs.

Collaborate with data scientists and architects on several projects.

RequirementsQualifications required

Degree in Computer Science, IT, or similar field; a master’s degree would be advantageous.

Skills and experience required

At least 2 years’ experience working in a similar role.

Experience working with Power BI, M query language, DAX, and data visualisation.

Working knowledge of SQL databases and design, SSAS and SSIS models.

