Business Analyst

Aug 2, 2024

  • Stakeholder management for UMF customers, building business relationships.

  • Determine and develop user requirements for systems in production, to ensure maximum usability.

  • Conduct daily systems analytics to maximize effectiveness and troubleshoot problems.

  • Author and update internal and external documentation, and formally initiate and deliver requirements and documentation.

  • Perform, evaluate, and communicate thorough quality assurance/testing applications at every stage of systems development in UAT and Prod.

  • Develop and implement data analyses, leveraging collection systems and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming/configuration
  • Critical Thinking
  • Time Management

